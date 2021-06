Last week workers constructed a series of steps to the top of Jeffreys Cliff at the Mossy Gap area. The flight of stairs takes advantage of three natural terraces as it winds its way up the cliff face. A small ridge about 40 feet tall sits at this point, and the stairs sit on top of this ridge and goes up another 70 feet to allow access to the top of the cliff. The two flights of stairs consist of a total of 50 steps.