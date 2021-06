Lancaster County authorities said they are looking for Corry Brooks, 32, who allegedly tried to strike officers with a car before running away on Friday night. Police said a Manheim Township officer fired at Brooks but they don’t know if he is injured. Police said they expect Brooks will be charged with aggravated assault on an officer. However, the county district attorney will also evaluate whether use of force was justified, according to a news release, which said such evaluation takes police after all officer-related shootings.