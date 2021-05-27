Mind-Blowing Solutions for Migraines

The chronic pain of a migraine involves severe, disabling, and recurring headaches that can last for hours or for days. Visual distortions, auras, muscle weakness, and even speech disturbances often warn of the onset of a migraine attack. Although the cause of migraine headaches is still unknown, new treatments are finally being discovered that can lessen their frequency and alleviate the painful symptoms once they occur. Better yet, these treatments appear to maintain their effectiveness over long periods.

For Louisvillian Scheri Mullins, this has been life-changing news. Her migraine headaches began over 30 years ago and have always been severe. “My headaches would start with sharp pains in one temple. This would radiate, generalize, and become more severe,” Scheri says. Most often the only solution would be to take a rescue medication to mask the pain and reduce nausea; then seclude herself in darkness away from light and sound while the migraine ran its course. Having to miss important family events because of this unpredictable affliction often brought on an unfounded sense of guilt and remorse.

A SHOT OF RELIEF

“In 2012, my neurologist suggested I try Botox [botulinum-toxin] injections, because of the frequency of my headaches,” Scheri says. Reluctantly she agreed to try it and to her relief, it worked. Her migraine frequency has been reduced by more than 50 percent. “I receive the treatment once per quarter, which involves about 15 injections in my head along my hairline, in my forehead, and various places on my scalp. In all the time I’ve received the treatments, my face has been bruised only once. The side effects are minimal, and the treatments take about 15 minutes, max.” Botox injections for migraines cost between $1,300-$1,500 per treatment and are covered by most insurance programs.

FEWER MIGRAINES, MORE FUN

Other patients (including Scheri’s mother, who also suffers debilitating migraines) are reclaiming their lives through the use of Aimovig, which is a once-per-month injectable that can be taken at home. Aimovig comes in two different types of devices: a single-dose (one time) prefilled autoinjector or a single-dose (one time) prefilled syringe. What people like about this product beyond its effectiveness is the freedom from having to make repeated trips to the doctor for treatment. Over half of Aimovig users report migraines can be reduced to as few as one to two per year.

Scheri says that she believes the key to solving migraine problems is to find a qualified healthcare professional — in her case, a neurologist — who you trust and can talk to. Be vigilant and communicate when symptoms change. It’s also important to figure out what your triggers are in order to avoid them. Incorporate alternative pathways to peace such as white noise machines, meditation, and yoga. Perhaps most important of all is to accept that migraines are a part of your life, they’re not your fault, and you are not alone.

By Bobbe Ann Crouch

P.S. Try virtual meditation.