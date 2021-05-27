Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Mind-Blowing Solutions for Migraines

Posted by 
Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPLMF_0aCszCTu00

The chronic pain of a migraine involves severe, disabling, and recurring headaches that can last for hours or for days. Visual distortions, auras, muscle weakness, and even speech disturbances often warn of the onset of a migraine attack. Although the cause of migraine headaches is still unknown, new treatments are finally being discovered that can lessen their frequency and alleviate the painful symptoms once they occur. Better yet, these treatments appear to maintain their effectiveness over long periods.

For Louisvillian Scheri Mullins, this has been life-changing news. Her migraine headaches began over 30 years ago and have always been severe. “My headaches would start with sharp pains in one temple. This would radiate, generalize, and become more severe,” Scheri says. Most often the only solution would be to take a rescue medication to mask the pain and reduce nausea; then seclude herself in darkness away from light and sound while the migraine ran its course. Having to miss important family events because of this unpredictable affliction often brought on an unfounded sense of guilt and remorse.

A SHOT OF RELIEF

“In 2012, my neurologist suggested I try Botox [botulinum-toxin] injections, because of the frequency of my headaches,” Scheri says. Reluctantly she agreed to try it and to her relief, it worked. Her migraine frequency has been reduced by more than 50 percent. “I receive the treatment once per quarter, which involves about 15 injections in my head along my hairline, in my forehead, and various places on my scalp. In all the time I’ve received the treatments, my face has been bruised only once. The side effects are minimal, and the treatments take about 15 minutes, max.” Botox injections for migraines cost between $1,300-$1,500 per treatment and are covered by most insurance programs.

FEWER MIGRAINES, MORE FUN

Other patients (including Scheri’s mother, who also suffers debilitating migraines) are reclaiming their lives through the use of Aimovig, which is a once-per-month injectable that can be taken at home. Aimovig comes in two different types of devices: a single-dose (one time) prefilled autoinjector or a single-dose (one time) prefilled syringe. What people like about this product beyond its effectiveness is the freedom from having to make repeated trips to the doctor for treatment. Over half of Aimovig users report migraines can be reduced to as few as one to two per year.

Scheri says that she believes the key to solving migraine problems is to find a qualified healthcare professional — in her case, a neurologist — who you trust and can talk to. Be vigilant and communicate when symptoms change. It’s also important to figure out what your triggers are in order to avoid them. Incorporate alternative pathways to peace such as white noise machines, meditation, and yoga. Perhaps most important of all is to accept that migraines are a part of your life, they’re not your fault, and you are not alone.

By Bobbe Ann Crouch

P.S. Try virtual meditation.

Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
23
Followers
30
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Migraine Headaches#Chronic Pain#Pain Treatment#Muscle Pain#Migraines Cost#Migraine Problems#Nausea#Treatments#Virtual Meditation#Life Changing News#Sharp Pains#Visual Distortions#Botox Injections#Muscle Weakness#Auras#Speech Disturbances#White Noise Machines#Prefilled Autoinjector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Yoga
Related
FitnessPosted by
Today's Transitions

Stick It to the Pain

When Michelle Hawley Buck, 49, could no longer tolerate the excruciating pain in her lower back and leg, her doctor referred her to a physical therapist trained in dry needling. “I have neuropathy in my left leg, and I get severe cramps,” Michelle says. “Dry needling is about the only thing that relieves the cramping, so I go every two weeks at physical therapy.”
WorkoutsPosted by
Today's Transitions

Trying Yoga at Home With a Virtual Instructor

For years I’ve experienced a deep nagging in my soul to practice yoga. I know the mind, body, and spirit benefits of it, and being an inherently spiritual person, it makes perfect sense for me. However, each time I’ve thought about going to an actual class, I’ve dismissed the idea fearing my incoordination would be disruptive to those around me. (The recurring mental picture is one of me either falling onto the person next to me, screaming an expletive because of pain, or some combination of the two.)
Diseases & TreatmentsPost Register

Tips to help if you suffer from migraines

Do you often find yourself missing work, school, or family functions due to migraines? You’re not alone. Over 100 million people in the U.S. suffer from headaches, and about 37 million experience debilitating migraines — a genetic neurological disease, characterized by episodes often called Migraine attacks. While mystery still surrounds migraines, new information about the disease has surfaced within the past decade. We have some facts for you — from triggers to treatments — and how to get the help you’ve been searching for. You no longer have to suffer in silence.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

June Is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

COVID-19 has coincided with a 70% rise in migraine attacks. Many people have experienced stress in trying to manage the disease. Nearly 80 percent of migraine patients have used telemedicine since the beginning of the pandemic, which may indicate a new era of care. Migraine and headache awareness month aims...
Canton, NYstlawrencehealthsystem.org

Don’t Let A Migraine Control You

CANTON, NY – For those who have ever had a migraine, or are chronic migraine sufferers, we know we may literally have to take them lying down. Common migraine triggers include too much or too little caffeine (depending on the person), dehydration, alcohol, processed meats, aspartame (artificial sweetener), missing meals, odors, stress, sleep changes, menses, and weather changes. Women are documented as having more migraines then men.
HealthPosted by
TBR News Media

Focus on Health: Making sense of migraines

Just about everyone knows the throbbing discomfort of a headache, whether it comes after a long day of work, too little sleep or an oncoming cold. It’s also likely that you’ve heard someone say they have a migraine when the pain becomes severe. But the truth is that migraine is...
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

6 Signs of a Stress-Related Migraine

The month of June is headache and migraine awareness month. While headaches and migraines can be considered to be quite common, frequent headaches can be a signal that something is seriously wrong. Migraines, in contrast to a regular headache, are neurological disorders and carry the same disruptive sensation a headache would bring, but can bring along unwanted symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentsfox8live.com

Living With Chronic Migraines

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit https://medicine.tulane.edu/tulane-doctors. A migraine is typically a pulsating or throbbing pain that affects one side or the face or...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

The Link Between Migraine Headache and Diarrhea

If you experience diarrhea as a symptom of migraine, the abdominal cramps and dehydration that may result can make your throbbing head pain even more unbearable. Frequent trips to the bathroom can also make escaping to a dark room or sleeping off migraine pain impossible for those unfortunate people who have diarrhea along with their headaches.
Healthmigraine.com

A Peek Inside Migraine

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, and most people are aware that migraine often involves some sort of head pain, but the larger spectrum of symptoms isn’t as widely known. Migraine.com conducts a yearly Migraine in America survey asking people about their migraine disease. In our 2020 survey, people reported 21 symptoms on average!
Diseases & Treatmentsmassdevice.com

Meet the drugs and devices giving hope to millions of migraine patients

But up until recently, neurologists had relatively few tools at their disposal to help migraine patients. The treatment landscape has evolved considerably in recent years, explains Alexander Feoktistov, a neurologist at the Synergy Integrative Headache Center in Chicago. “I’ve been in this field of headache medicine for probably over 20 years now, and I’ve never been as excited to work in this field as in the past few years,” he said.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Understanding migraine headaches

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about migraines. Migraine headaches can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine usually lasts from four to 72 hours, if untreated. Migraines might occur rarely or strike several times a month, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities.
Hanover, NHnetworthynewz.com

Low Migraine Recurrence With Intranasal DHE

Intranasal INP104, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) delivered by a novel investigational device, was associated with high rates of efficacy for first-treated migraine and low rates of migraine recurrence, research presented at the American Headache Society virtual meeting showed. Migraine recurrence rates associated with INP104 were 7.1% and 14.3% at 24 hours...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

FDA Expands Rimegepant Indication to Include Migraine Prevention

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for rimegepant (Nurtec ODT, Biohaven) to include prevention of migraine in adults. Last year, rimegepant became the first calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, available in a fast-acting orally disintegrating tablet, to be approved for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, as reported by Medscape Medical News.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Kids and Migraines: How a Pediatric Neurologist Can Help

This article was originally published on UTSW/MedBlog, Authored by Tonia Sabo, M.D. Approximately 10 percent of school-aged children and 28 percent of teens suffer from migraines – intense, disabling headaches that keep them from playing, interacting with peers, and concentrating in school. Migraine is far and away the most common...