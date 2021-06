Oklahoma State’s first game of the conference tournament didn’t end until after midnight, but it was a successful one for the Cowboys. OSU routed its in-state rival Oklahoma, 9-5, in the final game of the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The game began 90 minutes late due to the earlier games running long, and it ended at 12:52 a.m. Thursday.