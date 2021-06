Sleek lines, great looks and improved car performance are what dreams are made of for every car enthusiast out there. You can achieve all that and more through car tuning and drive the car you’ve always fantasised about. But tuning your car is not like you’ve seen it in the movies. You can’t just take your vehicle to the first auto shop you come across, tell the mechanic what changes you want them to make, and then skip forward to the next scene where you drive off in a jaw-dropping car that looks nothing like the one you brought in.