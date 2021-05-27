Addition By Subtraction at Bantamweight?

It’s an old adage. The shortest point between two spots is a straight line. The straight line was in place. COVID made a lot of things crooked. In April 2020, fresh off winning the World Boxing Super Series, unified WBA/IBF bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KO) was slated to face WBO titlist John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KO). Both explosive punchers, it looked like a treat. The winner would have logically been lined up to be part of the seeming four-belt-a-palooza going on all around the scale with the remaining bantamweight with a major sanctioning body title, WBC titlist Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KO).