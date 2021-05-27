New Genesis models score five stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

After the global fiasco that was the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen is now looking to make up for it with yet another global approach. This time, their proposal is out in the open and in the shape of a car: the Volkswagen iD.4. Not long ago we tested the new iD.3 and, like many other reviewers out there, we pointed out that VW’s claims that this could be a third revolutionary car from their own R&D department weren’t exactly baseless. It’s a bold approach, uses a brand-new modular platform meant to be the backbone of many different electric vehicles and has all the makings of a potentially game-changing model. And yet, the iD.4 might just be an even bigger seller and thus, more of an iconic car.