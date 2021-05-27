New Genesis models score five stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

5dr Hatch (1.6 THP petrol / 1.6 THP petrol Hybrid 4x4 / 1.6, 2.0 BlueHDi diesel) The PSA Group hoped that sensuality, innovation and avant garde design would be blended together in this DS 5 model, which was first launched with Citroen badges in 2011, then got a final run with DS-only branding between 2015 and 2018; it’s that final run DS version we look at here as a used buy. The idea was to showcasing everything this fresh-thinking French maker wanted to deliver in the German brand-dominated mid-sized executive market segment. Bringing together elements of everything modern family motorists seem to like – Crossover, coupe, family hatchback and sports estate – it’s an intriguing package that really does seem to offer something just that little bit different if you were about to opt for just another Mondeo-sized medium range model from this period - or perhaps a Teutonic mid-sized executive saloon.