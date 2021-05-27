Ar-We-Va and CRB Baseball Teams Pick up Wins Wednesday; Carroll High, East Sac, SCC, and Glidden Ralston Fall
Carroll suffered their second loss of the season as they fell to ADM Wednesday evening. The Tigers got out to an early lead as they got a runner home and grabbed a 1-0 lead. Slade Sibenaller was credited for an RBI single. ADM responded in the bottom of the second inning with three runs and grabbed a 3-1 lead. Tory Feldman was the starting pitcher against ADM and with two innings of work, he had three hits, five walks, and one hit batter. ADM continued their hot hitting streak by scoring another three runners in the bottom of the third inning, extending their lead to 6-1.www.1380kcim.com