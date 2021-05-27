Cancel
Meadville, PA

Woman to trial on shovel assault and other charges

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
A Meadville woman charged with hitting one family member in the head with a shovel, hitting another in the head with a wooden pole and punching a third in the face during a January incident in Conneaut Township is headed to trial.

Carrie Marie Eaton, 32, of 625 Park Ave. Apt. 2, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police responded Jan. 18 to a residence in the 18300 block of State Line Road and found one man bleeding from a large cut to his scalp, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man and two other injured people at the home told police that Eaton and her sister, Collene Laura Eaton, had arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m. Misdemeanor charges of simple assault and criminal mischief and a summary harassment charge have been filed against Collene Eaton, who has not yet been arraigned in the case.

As the sisters were being let into the garage at the residence, they attacked one of the men, with Carrie Eaton allegedly striking him in the head with a wooden pole, according to the affidavit. When another man at the residence attempted to break up the encounter, Collene Eaton allegedly pursued the first man, punching him repeatedly as he attempted to go back inside while Carrie Eaton allegedly struck the second man in the left side of the head with a metal shovel, leaving a long cut in his scalp and a large amount of blood on the floor of the garage, according to the affidavit.

As the men went back inside the residence, Collene Eaton grabbed a microwave oven from near the garage and threw it at the garage door, breaking two windows, the injured people told police. The female resident then stopped the Eatons from entering the residence and was struck in the face by Carrie Eaton, according to the affidavit.

Carrie Eaton faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three summary counts of harassment. She remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

