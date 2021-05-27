City Council holding police dispatch town hall

Meadville City Council will hold a town hall to hear resident input on the future of police dispatch services at Meadville Police Department.

The in-person event will take place June 9 at 6 p.m. inside the former City Building, 984 Water St., which has been the site of council meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question of whether to continue providing police dispatch services or to allow Crawford County Public Safety to take over the responsibilities has been a top priority for council this year ahead of an anticipated 2022 budget deficit of approximately $650,000.

Following an overview of dispatch services, residents will have a chance to voice their thoughts and concerns on the dispatch topic. Participants should arrive early to sign up — each person can speak once for up to three minutes, according to an announcement from the city on Tuesday. The issue of whether to continue dispatch services is the only topic up for discussion, according to the announcement.

When discontinuing dispatch was considered five years ago, city staff estimated potential annual savings of nearly $120,000. A town hall held in 2016 drew about 20 residents, most of whom were in favor of continuing dispatch. The public sentiment was cited as a major factor by council members who later voted against discontinuing dispatch, including current Mayor LeRoy Stearns.

This time around, council again seems inclined to continuing dispatch services, with three members having expressed their support following a presentation from police department leaders last month. The presentation estimated savings that could be realized now at no more than $32,000 and possibly much less. Given the reduced potential for savings and the valuable role the dispatch staff plays for the department, Chief Michael Tautin strongly recommended that the city continue funding the department’s dispatch services.

The event will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised live on Armstrong cable and on Armstrong’s YouTube channel, with a time limit of 90 minutes.

For more information, contact Interim City Manager Gary Johnson at (814) 724-6000 or visit cityofmeadville.org.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.