Clinton, IA

Today's events

By Winona Whitaker
Clinton Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 24.

www.clintonherald.com
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Vaccinated residents don't have to mask in county buildings

CLINTON — Residents who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in Clinton County-owned buildings. In light of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin decided Monday that the county no longer needs to require masks in county buildings except for people who have not been fully vaccinated.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Clinton student earns nursing degree

SOUIX CITY — Ann M. Mojeiko of Clinton was among nearly 220 students to receive degrees during Briar Cliff University's 90th commencement ceremony May 8 at the Tyson Events Center. The ceremony honored the University’s 2021 candidates for undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees. Mojeiko accepted a Master of Science in...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

LincolnWay Community Foundation awards grants

DEWITT — From emergency service providers to outdoors groups, local organizations will receive monetary support for community-enhancing projects from the LincolnWay Community Foundation. The foundation has announced the awarding of $26,910 to 14 organizations in communities across Clinton County through its 2021 grant cycle. The awards include two multi-year pledges....
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

DeWitt garden, Referral Center join forces

The Clinton County office for Iowa State Extension and Outreach was recently awarded a “Growing Together” grant that will help provide fresh produce for those in need within the Central DeWitt School District. The DeWitt Community Garden, located off 8th Avenue on the north side of town, will have rows...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CITY OF CLINTON PART-TIME...

Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Clinton, Iowa for part-time Fixed-Route Driver. Applicants must have ability to obtain a valid Iowa CDL Class B License with air brake and passenger endorsements within three-weeks of hire and maintain it throughout employment; subject to a thorough background investigation; applicant also subject to a DOT physical exam including drug testing and functional-task capacity-testing. Duties involve transporting passengers within the City on the fixed routes, able to maintain a schedule, provide good customer service and providing maintenance support for the transit department. Requirements: high school diploma/GED; US citizen and Iowa resident upon employment. The City of Clinton is compliant with Iowa Smoke Free Act and smoking is prohibited by Iowa Code on any transit vehicle or public property/building. Applicants must be able to work a flexible schedule including early morning, daytime, evening and night hours and split shifts Monday – Sunday. Starting hourly wage is $18.604. Apply at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. 3rd Street, Clinton, Iowa. Applications must be received in the Clerk’s office by 4:30 P.M. on June 30, 2021. E.O.E.
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County board backs resource center

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voiced support for allocating extra funds in the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission budget toward the recently approved Clinton County Resource Center. The supervisors approved a resolution last month authorizing the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to use space in the Clinton County Courthouse for...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County adjusts roof replacement budget

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors last week approved a change order of nearly $7,000 for the Clinton County Administration Building roof replacement project. Giese Roofing will be completing the work for a total of $151,880 to replace the building’s roof. Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson noted installation of...
Clinton, IAdewittobserver.com

New Arrival

Tyler Leibold and Darien Clark, of Calamus, are the parents of a daughter, Karsyn Lynn,born Feb. 2, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, in Clinton. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Hobart and Sarah Stutt, of Calamus, and Brian and Ashley Leibold, of DeWitt.
Bellevue, IAClinton Herald

Tractorcade will travel Jackson, Clinton county routes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time...
Clinton, IAdewittobserver.com

College News

Clinton Community College has announced the fall 2020 dean’s list. Students must earn a minimum of six credit hours and a 3.5 GPA during the term. Area students who achieved this honor are: Carter Dwyer, Alyssa McElmeel and Lauren Von Muenster, of Calamus; Dulcenea Clarke, Ty Hudson and Isaac Trenkamp, of Charlotte; Brittany Adams, Samantha Bacunawa, Cassidy Balk, Paige Bauer, Morgan Bork, Victoira Breeden, Roy Brown, Hannah Carrington, Sydney Cottrell, Aurora Cuatlacuatl, Tia Desvignes, Alfredo Diaz Torres, Molly Ferguson, Keira Fullick, Casey Gertson, Adriana Gonzalez, Sebastian Greene, Caleb Gruhn, Matthew Hardigan, Megen Herch, Briana Hesse, Andrew Hilgendorf, Haley Houszenga, Keitha Kjergaard, Avary Krick, Blake Leu, Emma Ludvigsen, Samuel Lueders, Katelyn McGehee, Cody Michaelsen, Zavison Moses, Jacob Munck, Shania Mussmann, Kyle Otto, Kristy Peska, Natasha Ross, Casey Shannon, Casey Slade, Nicole Smith, Kyle Stoll, Selena Tello, Trey Voda, Tanner Wardell, Crystal Watts, Sierra Wegener and Travis Welch, of Clinton; Henry Bloom, Eleanore Boomershine, Payton Drevyanko, Sydney Freeman, Kayla Gerard, Kathryn Grau, Maddison Gregoire, Katelyn Hoffmann, Haley Huebner, Brandon Jansen, Andrew Kallemeyn, Sean Kinney, Colleen Klostermann, Carlee Lincoln, Benjamin Mason, Erin McCaulley, Jared Payne, Dakota Penniston, Landon Peterson, Jadyn Sheppard, Alex Tuttle, Samuel Vance, Payton Walker, Cora Wiersma, McCarroll Zevenbergen and Emma Zimmerman, of DeWitt; Kelli Grell, of Delmar; Taylor Jacobsen, of Dixon; Kyle Holmes, of Grand Mound; Matthew Jess, of Low Moor; and Emma Bopp, Emily Knudtson and Kaylie Wilhelm, of Wheatland.
Fulton, ILClinton Herald

Fulton grad is Chromatic Blue

CLINTON — Using the artistic name Chromatic Blue, Fulton High School alumnus Ron Johnson finds a creative outlet in electronic music. “Some people say it has an ‘80s vibe,” Johnson said from his California home last month.”I prefer to kind of keep it of that genre.” Johnson hopes synth pop is on its way back.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

$150,000 study will analyze county's broadband services

CLINTON — A study by SmartSource Consulting will provide county supervisors with an overview of the county’s broadband service. The county will pay for the $150,000 study using money from the American Rescue Plan. The county‘s allocation from the American Rescue Plan is about $9 million. Supervisors unanimously agreed Monday...