Refinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year

By Huw Jones, Pushkala Aripaka
theedgemarkets.com
 2021-05-26

LONDON/BENGALURU (May 26): London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday that David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving at the end of 2021 and would be succeeded by ex-Bloomberg executive Andrea Remyn Stone. The London bourse operator completed its US$27 billion purchase...

www.theedgemarkets.com
David Schwimmer
