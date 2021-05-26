Refinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.53.