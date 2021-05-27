Cancel
Salem, OH

Firefighter oath

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Salem City Firefighter Steve Barnhouse smiles as his wife, Sebrina, pins on his new badge, accompanied by their children Emma, 4, and Evan, 9, during a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Salem City Hall. A 2006 graduate of Western Reserve High School, Barnhouse, of Berlin Center, has been in the fire service since 2004 and is the Berlin Center fire chief. His brother is also a volunteer firefighter at Berlin Center and his father is a retired firefighter. Barnhouse has served as a provisional firefighter with the city of Salem since October 2020 and was hired as a full-time firefighter to fill the spot vacated by the retirement of Lt. Lance Ritchie. Barnhouse said he’s happy to be joining the department full-time. Chief Scott Mason said it’s been a pleasure working with Barnhouse the past six months helping out the department. He’ll be a good addition for the city.

