Firefighter oath

New Salem City Firefighter Steve Barnhouse smiles as his wife, Sebrina, pins on his new badge, accompanied by their children Emma, 4, and Evan, 9, during a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Salem City Hall. A 2006 graduate of Western Reserve High School, Barnhouse, of Berlin Center, has been in the fire service since 2004 and is the Berlin Center fire chief. His brother is also a volunteer firefighter at Berlin Center and his father is a retired firefighter. Barnhouse has served as a provisional firefighter with the city of Salem since October 2020 and was hired as a full-time firefighter to fill the spot vacated by the retirement of Lt. Lance Ritchie. Barnhouse said he’s happy to be joining the department full-time. Chief Scott Mason said it’s been a pleasure working with Barnhouse the past six months helping out the department. He’ll be a good addition for the city.