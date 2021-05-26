FTSE 100 Traded Above 7,000 Level; Nasdaq up 0.60%
US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded in green - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 12.07 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 4,200.19, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 73.91 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 34,386.37, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 13,743.19, up by 86.02 points or 0.63 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 12:20 PM ET).kalkinemedia.com