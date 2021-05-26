FTSE 100 Traded Above 7,000 Level; Nasdaq up 0.60%

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, erasing the market’s gains for the week. Technology companies, which had risen a day earlier, were among the biggest losers. The S&P 500 was off 0.6%. AMC Entertainment fell after the movie theater operator said it would sell more shares following a huge run-up in its stock price this year. The job market is a big focus for investors this week, and they’ll be looking closely at the government’s monthly employment report due out Friday. On Thursday the government reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week.