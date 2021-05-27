Slight drop in Covid death rates in country, 2,11,298 new cases in last 24 hours, highest number of daily patients in Kerala and TN
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. — Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the M.K. Stalin government to bring down the Covid figures.keralakaumudi.com