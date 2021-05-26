Cancel
Not yet vaccinated for COVID-19? Experts say you shouldn’t rely on protection from those who are

By elkgrove
californianewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has reached a major milestone in COVID-19 vaccination, but health experts say that unvaccinated people do not have a reduced risk of infection in response to fewer cases. He states that protection from vaccinated people should not be relied upon. We will really challenge because fully vaccinated people are well protected, but we need to continue to convince unvaccinated individuals that they are not safe. ” Told. “The pandemic isn’t over for them,” Wen said, citing an analysis from the Washington Post, that the risks of unvaccinated people are actually about the same as in the middle of the January surge. Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And to those people, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend (the event identified as the main source of spread last year) may look much like it was before 2020. “Vaccines allow tens of millions of Americans to return to something. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said at a Whitehouse Coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Vaccinated The CDC guidance for those who do not have changed, but they are still at risk of infection, Warensky said. “If not vaccinated, vaccination this holiday weekend. We encourage you to give yourself and your family a gift of protection by receiving it, “says Warensky. “We’re on a good downtrend, but we’re not completely out of the woods yet,” according to an Axios-Ipsos survey, with 44% of Americans socially distant last week. Wen advised that it wasn’t too long, down 12 points from two weeks ago. Unvaccinated people continue to mask, distance and take precautions. There was also promising data on COVID-19 infections in children on Tuesday, taking a step towards a more normal childhood. –In October, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only children over the age of 12 are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that research into infant safety and efficacy is ongoing, but that infant vaccines are likely to be unavailable until late fall or early winter, but the number of vaccinated teachers. And given the significant decline in the number of cases, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told the Household Commission on Tuesday that it should be safe for children of all ages to return to face-to-face classes in the fall. Told. Children’s return to normal is welcomed For many, development is underway, especially in the light of the mental health challenges posed by pandemics. “People shrug and say,’Children are resilient,’ but wait a minute. This is a truly incredible and unprecedented challenge. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told the household committee on Tuesday. Collins said there are some questions that new research must address. I hope they are absent from school. Schools are usually the place of much socialization and education over this long period of time. And what about this problem of being afraid of illnesses that may actually affect your family? If you happen to bring in an illness, you may suddenly be blamed, “Collins said. Meanwhile, the state is looking for new ways to convince residents to get vaccinated. At Delaware, authorities announced a partnership with the Delaware Lottery in a twice-weekly draw for vaccine incentives. Delaware people aged 12 and over who were vaccinated from May 25 to June 29 According to a statement from the office of Governor John Kearney, Delaware people aged 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated so far Participate in cash of $ 5,000 and additional prizes in a twice-weekly draw run by the Delaware Lottery. According to the statement, day trips, full scholarships to Delaware Public University, tickets for events. “The incentive program is one of three key means of becoming widely recognized. R Increase vaccination coverage,” said Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health. .. Delaware’s plans reflect the efforts of other states. For example, Ohio has released a lottery ticket for vaccinated residents, and West Virginia is offering $ 100 savings bonds to vaccinated residents aged 16-35. In Arkansas, all residents vaccinated after May 25th will receive a $ 20 lottery ticket. -A $ 21 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Off or Gift Certificate that can be redeemed for a fishing license or hunting / fishing license in the state, Governor Asa Hutchison announced at a press conference.

