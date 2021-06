The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidelines for Summer Camps again today, May 28th. According to the updated guidelines, fully vaccinated children, counselors & staff are able to go to summer camps (day or night) without masks and precautionary actions like social distancing (unless otherwise specified by the camp). Camps where everyone is fully vaccinated can return to normal activities at full capacity. Camps where there are individuals (campers or staff) who are not vaccinated should continue to follow the guidelines previously set by the CDC when activities take place in indoor crowded areas. More detailed overviews and guidelines can be found on the CDC website HERE. All individuals 12+ are eligible for the free COVID vaccines. Follow CDC guidelines and stay safe!!