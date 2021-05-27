Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What If...? by Cynthia Grace Robinson

visitdallas.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn WHAT IF…? by Cynthia G. Robinson, a young woman's need to fight for justice unleashes her mother's fears for her child's life. Directed by Mary E. Hodges (Slave Play, Broadway) and starring Tony Award Winner Tonya Pinkins.

www.visitdallas.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Robinson
Person
Mary Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cynthia Robinson#Broadway#Slave Play#Justice#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Jeremy Robinson

Somewhere in the Robinson family archives, there's a video of young Jeremy at a cousin's birthday party. While all the other children are playing, a young Jeremy is using a stick as a microphone and interviewing party guests. By age nine, Robinson was a hosting a radio and television version of "The Jeremy Robinson Show" out of his bedroom using a karaoke machine and his family's video camera.
Books & Literatureforwardartsfoundation.org

Cynthia Miller

Cynthia Miller (b. 1992, Kuching, Malaysia) wrote most of the poems in Honorifics during the ‘heady first-lockdown blur’ of summer 2020, having taken a poetry course which provided rapid-fire daily prompts. ‘I tend to have fallow years where I don’t write anything at all so I’ve had to train myself to write rapidly when it does come’, she writes. ‘Like a horse that’s already running away and I’m just hanging onto a fistful of mane for dear life.’
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Grace And Grit’

Stuart Townsend And Mena Suvari Capture Respect And Elegance In Love Story Filled With Heartbreak. Grace and Grit is the true love story of iconic philosopher Ken Wilber (Stuart Townsend, Salem) and his wife Treya (Mena Suvari, American Horror Story). They meet in sunny California during the early start of the 1980’s and instantly fall madly in love. A few days after their wedding they receive some bad news. Ken and Treya now face an unexpected illness that challenges and threatens to tear them apart. This film is based on the 1991 book by Ken Wilber that chronicles the journey of his wife’s breast cancer and how they got through it together. Ken and Treya endure a five-year battle of conventional to alternative treatments, a tug-o-war of physical and mental emotions, and the turmoil it takes on their relationship.
ReligionGrant County News

Holiness solely, wholly by grace

This morning I randomly decided that today would be a holy day, although I didn’t have a clue how I would pull it off. The early Puritans believed that holiness was found in the everydayness of life, from the warmth of the sun on one’s face to “the tender rain that causes me to think of the gospel showers that water my soul,” as it says in “The Valley of Vision,” a collection of Puritan prayers.
ReligionCynthiana Democrat

Grace Notes

This morning I randomly decided that today would be a holy day, although I didn’t have a clue how I would pull it off. The early Puritans believed that holiness was found in the everydayness of life, from the warmth of the sun on one’s face to “the tender rain that causes me to think of the gospel showers that water my soul,” as it says in “The Valley of Vision,” a collection of Puritan prayers.
Religionshorelinemedia.net

Amazing Grace

These days, the word “grace” has become commonplace. “Give yourself a little grace,” we say, meaning, “Don’t be so hard on yourself.” Or, “When he makes a mistake, give him a little grace. Chances are he feels bad enough,” meaning “Don’t pile it on when he’s down.”. When we use...
Sonoma, CAlarkspur.ca.us

Meet the Author: Cynthia Tarr

Join us to meet local author Cynthia Tarr who will be discussing her latest book, Ruby. Meet Ruby. Singer, adventurer, therapist, baker, lover, professional drinker, built to the 9's with brains to the 11's, true intuitive, energy reader, owner of a great dog... You get the picture. Though initially raised in Wisconsin, Ruby leaves Los Angeles to come back to the land of her youth, to the small town of Rural. While she builds her life and makes lifelong friends, a new voice in the form of a spirit begins to talk with her, leading her into her new double life - the beautiful backdrop of her Rural countryside-with a "mission" here or there, taking her wherever she might be needed in the world. The trips start with the wine country of Sonoma, CA, to see if she can be of help in solving the death of a famous vintner. Once there, she contends with far more than she could have bargained for. This event was made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.
Religiontherecord-online.com

Words of Grace 5/27

“I believed,” the Psalmist wrote, “Therefore have I spoken”(Psalm 116: 10). Paul, in his second epistle to the Corinthians, repeated those words: “I believed and therefore I have spoken.” The apostle said that he also believed, and therefore spoke. (4:13) It does not make a difference when we speak about...
Religionospreyobserver.com

The Truth About Grace

One of the biggest challenges we all face is honesty. Brutal honesty. About ourselves and others. That’s because a lot of times the truth about a situation is not very pleasant, and we tend to downplay things to make ourselves look and feel better about it. That’s a recipe for...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

After Grace

Brothers-in-law Cody Clark and Jerad Moffitt formed After Grace in their hometown of Mountain Home, Arkansas, in 2013. The duo’s singles include “Save Me,” “Shine,” “Simple Things” and “Forever Home,” the latter depicting Moffitt’s family’s adoption journey. After Grace bowed their debut EP, You Know, in 2019, with the project’s title-cut garnering airplay on Christian AC radio. They lead worship at various conferences and events around the country and have opened for such artists as TobyMac, Building 429, Colton Dixon, 7eventh Time Down, Sanctus Real, Cochren & Co., and Joel Vaughn, among others.
anishinabeknews.ca

‘A pow wow to remember’ series: Cynthia McCutcheon

In a continued effort to lift everyone’s spirit during this time where we are all staying home, the Anishinabek News did a call out to the Anishinabek Nation to submit their fondest pow wow memory. The spring series is called: A pow wow to remember. Some go to pow wows...
Theater & Dancehwchronicle.com

Departing Teacher: Cynthia Winters

After 37 years at the school, Performing Arts Teacher and Director of Dance Cynthia Winters will retire. During her career, Winters inspired students to reach out of their comfort zones and explore movement through dance. After her departure at the end of the year, she said she will spend time with her family and friends, travel and continue her artistic work.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Greater Grace

While serving with the Liverpool City Mission, I often worked alongside another fellow missioner at the homeless shelter. Our ‘city mission’ responsibilities were two-fold. My friend’s unique work assignment was chief cook at Jubilee Chapel where the homeless, poor and needy would congregate for a hot meal. Many of the street-clients also carried out tinned items, fresh clothing and perhaps some much-needed counsel.
Skin Carephilosophy.com

pure grace

Rated 5 out of 5 by Nissy from Fabulous Product I love Pure Grace Product it is so clean smelling and makes your skin feel smooth and moisturized after using , I would recommend this to anyone that loves the clean fresh scent of a shower wash. Date published: 2021-05-28.
MusicNewsTimes

Hear Nick Cave Reflect on Grief in 'Letter to Cynthia'

Nick Cave has shared his poetic spoken-word track “Letter to Cynthia” online. The track, from Cave and Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis‘ recent vinyl 7-inch Grief, is based on a letter sent to Cave’s Red Hand Files website. ‘In Fall 2018 Cynthia sent this question to The Red Hand Files...
San Francisco, CAgracecathedral.org

Yoga on the Labyrinth at Grace Cathedral

Tuesdays | 6:15 PM | $15 Suggested Donation | Reservation Required. Join yoga teacher Darren Main for this weekly class surrounded by the awe-inspiring architecture of Grace Cathedral. Set to live music from world-renowned musicians, this weekly practice of yoga and meditation looks and feels like the amazing diversity of San Francisco itself.
Minoritiesbitchute.com

Carolina Grace

Ya know... I was trying to figure out what CRT meant and what it's all about and was confused until the guy said "it's about teaching the truth of how this country was founded"........ and I was like yes! Let's teach truth! While we're at it, let's also teach how all the presidents are blood relatives of the Queen of England! And that they're all also Free Masons.... i.e Satanists!!!! BY GOLLY!..... Let's really get down to the nity gritty and expose it ALL...... !!!
Musicwfpk.org

Nick Cave Shares “Letter to Cynthia” in Full Online

Earlier this year, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis shared a 7″ single titled Grief. The release contained two songs “Letter to Cynthia” and Song for Cynthia,” and was previously only available for purchase at Cave’s website. The songs were inspired by a fan question submitted to Cave’s Red Hand Files...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage Join Lili Reinhart in Netflix’s ‘Plus/Minus’ (Exclusive) Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus has filled out its cast with Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage and Aisha Dee. Also joining the project is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez…. ‘All the Bright Places’: Film Review. In Netflix's...
Religionhilltran.org

The Grace and Space

“All the natural movements of the soul are controlled by laws analogous to those of physical gravity. Grace is the only exception. Grace fills empty spaces, but it can only enter where there is a void to receive it, and it is grace itself that makes this void. The imagination is continually at work filling up all the fissures through which grace might pass.” ~ Simone Weil.