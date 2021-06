Elon Musk has continued to tweet about bitcoin despite a warning from the Anonymous hacking collective that by doing so it was “destroying lives”.The Tesla CEO also brushed off the threats made against him by responding with two crying laughing emoji to a mock version of the Anonymous video.Mr Musk was accused by the internet activists of showing a “clear disregard tor the average working person” through his Twitter activity, which was blamed for contributing to the recent crypto market crash.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market“Recently your carefully created...