Jazz bounce back with rout of Grizzlies to even series

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2021-05-27

Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high...

State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
