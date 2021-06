A carbon credit, or carbon offset, according to Investopedia, is a permit that “allows the company that holds it to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.” One credit permits the emission of a mass equal to one ton of carbon dioxide. Theses carbon credits allow polluting companies to continue to pollute up to a certain threshold. According to Josh Strauss of Bluesource, LLC, the oldest and largest carbon offset project developer in the country, carbon credits are used by companies who have declared a goal of a zero footprint by some future date. They can purchase these carbon credits from private or public entities who have offered them for sale.