Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, MN

Breweriana and pie birds: museum reopens

Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM — The Brown County Historical Society launched its guest curator program with the collections of Dave and Linda Weldy. The Weldys are avid collectors of unique items: breweriana and European pie birds. Breweriana is any item related to brewing whether it is bottles, trays, coasters, taps or vintage advertisements. Pie birds are hollow ceramic tools bakers use to vent fruit pie crusts to prevent a crust from bubbling over.

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
New Ulm, MN
Entertainment
New Ulm, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Museum#Pie Bird#The Pie#Memorabilia#Beer Bottles#Grain Belt#Bchs#European Pie Birds#Fruit Pie Crusts#Brewing Items#Antique Stores#Avid Collectors#Colorful Paperweights#Unique Items#Taps#Trays#Curator#Vintage Advertisements#Coasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Southern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Quilt Sampler gives Sewing Seeds an encore

NEW ULM — Sewing Seeds Quilt Company received a high honor by being chosen as one of 10 featured shops across the United States for the Spring/Summer 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, published by Better Homes and Gardens. This is second time the sewing shop, owned by Jackie Forst,...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Suminagashi Paper Marbling Class

NEW ULM — Suminagashi or “floating ink” is an ancient paper marbling technique that involves using ink and a resist in a pan of water to create a sequence of rings that are transferred to paper. The resulting prints can then be used for book binding and art projects. Join us on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. for a Creative Bug tutorial about the process with instructor Jody Alexander. Then, get a chance to create your own marbled paper. This class is for ages 8 and above and will be held in the library’s meeting room. All materials will be provided. Masks and social distancing are required. You may work at the same table with a family member that you currently live with, but each family member must register separately. Space is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis. You may register for the program by going to www.newulmlibrary.org and opening the Library Events page on the left side of the screen. For more information or to register over the phone please call (507) 359-8331 ext. 182.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Promenading in the sunshine

NEW ULM — Cathedral High School held a Prom Grand March outside in the school parking lot, Saturday. The special prom march was attended by 28 couples. The grand march was an alternative to the traditional prom dances. It was a chance for the students to put on their finest attire and socialize outside of school. It also allowed parents to get their cherished prom photos.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Local historian Terry Sveine will present “Grocery Stores of New Ulm”

NEW ULM — The public is invited to Lunch and a Bite of History on May 20. Local historian Terry Sveine will reprise a presentation he gave to the Junior Pioneers in October 2019 for the Brown County Historical Society’s “Lunch and Bite of History.” Two presentations will be held; one at noon and another at 6:30pm in the BCHS Museum Annex on Thursday, May 20.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

April 2021 Hometown Hero: Nate Fliszar

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month’s hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he’ll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon. 860 AM KNUJ/FM 97-3 /SAM 107-3 and Hy-Vee would like to acknowledge those in your community, neighborhood, organization that give the most precious gift-time to worthwhile causes, helping those less fortunate, rescuing efforts in an emergency situation. We welcome nominations from a 10 county area. Get information at the service counter of your New Ulm Hy-Vee, knuj.net, or at the KNUJ/SAM 107-3 studios in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. Help us share the stories of Hometown Heroes throughout the KNUJ/SAM 107 listening area.
New Ulm, MNKEYC

American Craft Beer Week celebrates local breweries

NEW ULM and SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The 15th annual American Craft Beer Week is in full swing, and people are making a trip to their favorite locally-owned taprooms, brewpubs and breweries to celebrate. “It’s really important that people come here and see who we are and what we...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Weeds: Thoughts from the side of the road

I joke that I don’t get off the farm much. Church, and go to get supplies a couple times a year. Sugar and cooking oil. That might have been true for my grandparents 100 years ago. I get off the farm pretty much every day. That means going out our driveway and turning left or right onto US Highway 14. Sleepy Eye is right. Some days I go there multiple times. For a bolt. Or some eggs. Or to mail something. That’s one trip if I’m organized, three if I’m not.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cub Scouting open house at Fairgrounds May 13

NEW ULM — Families are encouraged to come out on Thursday, May 13, and learn more about Scouting in New Ulm. An open house will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds to introduce parents and children to the opportunities Scouting presents.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Artist blends photos, drawings, into single form

NEW ULM — The photography of Dana Rose will be on display at The Grand Center for Art and Culture starting this Saturday. Rose is an award-winning photographer from Alvord, Iowa. She received many art and photography awards at state and national levels. Her most recent honor was earning a spot on Team USA to represent the USA in the 2021 World Photographic Cup.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Modified vehicle fair May 19

NEW ULM — The Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) vehicle fair is in the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Please do not arrive earlier as vehicles need time to safely get into their spots before the fun begins. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and mask/face coverings will be encouraged but not required. No food vendors will be present.
Minnesota Statemnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

THIRTY-NINE YEARS AGO on May 15, Randy and I were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in my hometown of Vesta. The church sits about a half-mile north of the crop and dairy farm where I grew up. Since few people have a clue as to my hometown’s location, here are general directions: Go west of Mankato, west of New Ulm, west of Redwood Falls and follow Minnesota State Highway 19 half-way to Marshall. Vesta is a short distance from the first curve curving south.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Turner Ladies sponsor pillow cleaning

NEW ULM — The Turner Ladies will sponsor Fluff n Puff Pillow Cleaning on Friday, May 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the Turner Hall Parking Lot, 102 S State St. Call Jan at 507.720.9657 if you have questions.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Youngsters visit Oak Hills

NEW ULM — Washington Learning Center students took a field trip to Oak Hills Tuesday for some fun activities and to sing for the residents. Teacher Eileen Bierk said the students typically come to Oak Hills once a month, but the pandemic limited interaction with Oak Hills residents. The students were able to play in the courtyard.