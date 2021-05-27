Christopher Lovejoy on his 19-fight win streak ending: 'I changed my life. I've got to come back and prove myself now'
Life is rarely dull for the heavyweight division's most mysterious enigma and, this week just hours after he was interviewed by Sky Sports, he revealed he had been arrested. But Christopher Lovejoy is safe and well, he updated us. Phew. So the biggest problem he now faces is merely how to come back from the abrupt end to the puzzling 19-fight undefeated streak that made him notorious.www.skysports.com