Amazing Audiobooks (#AA2022) Featured Review of Tales From the Hinterland by Melissa Albert

The Tower of Fools , Andrzej Sapkowski; Peter Kenny, narrator (Hachette Audio 978-1-54910162-5, $24.98, digital download, 19 hr., unabridged). October 2020. After the popularity of the Witcher novels, games, and Netflix series, it’s no wonder that US publishers would seek out Sapkowski’s other works. Originally published in Polish in 2002 and newly translated into English by David A. French, this is the first in the Hussite Trilogy, a historical fantasy set during the 15-century conflict between the Church and the followers of Jan Hus, a Czech precursor to Martin Luther. Our “hero,” Reinmar of Bierlawa, also known as Reynevan (I think having multiple names is a cultural convention, but it does make things a bit confusing for the listener), is a skilled doctor (by the standards of the time), a gifted if not entirely well-trained wizard, and an absurdly lucky and well-connected doofus. The story opens when he’s caught in the bed of a Crusader knight’s bored and lonely young wife, Adele, by an angry mob of her in-laws. One of the mob dies by accident during the frantic chase that follows, leaving the survivors even angrier. Reinmar then begins a long, bumbling journey through eastern Europe, first seeking to rescue Adele, believing that she loves him and needs his help (big surprise: neither of these prove to be the case), and then in a reluctant flight toward Hungary, judged to be far enough away from an ever-growing list of Reinmar’s pursuers, which, in addition to the vengeful in-laws, include the Holy Inquisition and a sinister cabal of murderous knights who can change shape into flying creatures.