Books & Literature

Amazing Audiobooks (#AA2022) Featured Review of Tales From the Hinterland by Melissa Albert

ala.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTales From the Hinterland by Melissa Albert; narrated by Rebecca Soler. A collection of short, creepy fairy tales set in the horror filled world of the Hinterland. These tales made their first appearance in Albert’s Hazel Wood books, but here they are fully captured in gory detail. The stories involve revengeful daughters, women coveting death and deadly magical toys. All the stories blur the line between good and evil with blood, magic and monsters on every page.

www.yalsa.ala.org
Books & Literatureala.org

Great Graphic Novels (#GGN2022) Featured Review of Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh

After running out of shipwreck wine, three drunk mermaids—or actually two mermaids (Pearl and Tooth) and a sea witch (Eez)—decide to transform themselves into humans to find more alcohol. Unfortunately, when they wake up with massive hangovers, Eez realizes she doesn’t know how to turn them back. Now they are stranded in the human world and have to deal with things like housing and jobs until they can find a way home.
San Francisco, CAala.org

Best Fiction for Young Adults (#BFYA2022) Featured Review of Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

17-year-old Chinese American Lily Hu has always felt a little bit different. Growing up in San Francisco’s Chinatown provides Lily with a sense of community, but the strict social mores of 1954 frequently leave her feeling stifled in ways she can’t quite put her finger on. Even more confusing for Lily is her new preoccupation with an advertisement she has stumbled upon featuring a male impersonator at the Telegraph Club. When she accidentally drops the ad in front of her white friend Kath, she’s shocked when Kath tells her that she’s been before and would be willing to go again with Lily. When Lily finally visits the Telegraph Club with Kath, she discovers not only that lesbian women exist outside of pulpy thrillers, but that she might be one.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

THE LITERARY TAROT rallies Atwood, DeConnick, Hickman, and more together for classic literature and tarot

Created by the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, The Literary Tarot is a unique Kickstarter campaign that brings together classic literature, contemporary storytellers, uniquely talented artists, and magic! This ambitious project tapped a whole slew of beloved storytellers to bring together a unique deck of 78 tarot cards. Each storyteller brought their own interpretation of the tarot card while also embracing the literary inspiration behind each card, whether that be Dracula, or Treasure Island, The Great Gatsby.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Amy Goldschlager Reviews In the Empty Quarter Audiobook by G. Willow Wilson

In the Empty Quarter , G. Willow Wilson; Soneela Nankani, narrator (Brilliance Audio, $1.99, digital download, 1.5 hr., unabridged) January 2021. In this short story, Great Neck NY housewife Jean accompanies her oil exec husband to a city in an unnamed Middle Eastern country in the 1950s, believing that her self-perceived openness to the culture and her association with a local prince makes her superior to the other ex-pat wives. A foolish accident in the desert outside the city leads Jean to an encounter with someone whom readers of Wilson’s novels Alif the Unseen and The Bird King will not only recognize, but will probably expect to turn up (at least, I sure did). This person brutally enlightens her about colonialism, racism, and feminism, shaking up Jean’s self-image and potentially offering her a new way forward. Soneela Nankani, who also narrated S.A. Chakraborty’s Daevabad Trilogy, turns in her usual excellent performance, believably evoking Jean’s naivete; the complex mix of kindness, exasperation, and contempt expressed by the prince; and the coolly detached viewpoint of the mysterious being Jean meets.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Announcing Erin Morgenstern’s Gatsby-Inspired Contribution to “The Literary Tarot”

Tarot cards have played a significant role in a host of books over the years. The Literary Tarot, a new endeavor from Brink Literacy Project, puts a different spin on the relationship between the Tarot deck and the literary world. The contributors, including the likes of Kelly Link, Victor LaValle, and Kieron Gillen, paired specific books with specific cards, each one illustrating a deeper connection between the book’s themes and those of the card in question.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Amy Goldschlager Reviews The Tower of Fools Audiobook by Andrzej Sapkowski

The Tower of Fools , Andrzej Sapkowski; Peter Kenny, narrator (Hachette Audio 978-1-54910162-5, $24.98, digital download, 19 hr., unabridged). October 2020. After the popularity of the Witcher novels, games, and Netflix series, it’s no wonder that US publishers would seek out Sapkowski’s other works. Originally published in Polish in 2002 and newly translated into English by David A. French, this is the first in the Hussite Trilogy, a historical fantasy set during the 15-century conflict between the Church and the followers of Jan Hus, a Czech precursor to Martin Luther. Our “hero,” Reinmar of Bierlawa, also known as Reynevan (I think having multiple names is a cultural convention, but it does make things a bit confusing for the listener), is a skilled doctor (by the standards of the time), a gifted if not entirely well-trained wizard, and an absurdly lucky and well-connected doofus. The story opens when he’s caught in the bed of a Crusader knight’s bored and lonely young wife, Adele, by an angry mob of her in-laws. One of the mob dies by accident during the frantic chase that follows, leaving the survivors even angrier. Reinmar then begins a long, bumbling journey through eastern Europe, first seeking to rescue Adele, believing that she loves him and needs his help (big surprise: neither of these prove to be the case), and then in a reluctant flight toward Hungary, judged to be far enough away from an ever-growing list of Reinmar’s pursuers, which, in addition to the vengeful in-laws, include the Holy Inquisition and a sinister cabal of murderous knights who can change shape into flying creatures.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Spotlight on: Victoria Henry

Bacchanal is a richly imagined historical fantasy. Tell us a bit about the book: the world where it takes place, and the characters who inhabit that world. Bacchanal is set against the backdrop of The Great Depression and culminates with the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. At the center of this maelstrom is an unusual young woman, Eliza Meeks. She’s alone, ostracized and struggling to navigate her reality – a family that abandoned her and a fickle, capricious magical gift.
Entertainmentthepassivevoice.com

An Incomplete Survey of Fictional Knitters

The craft of knitting is such a prominent literary act that a subgenre of literature—called “knit-lit”—has formed. Within this subgenre, there are several motifs, including what is colloquially referred to as “the sweater curse”: the idea that when someone knits a garment for their love interest, the act will seal the demise of their relationship. Knitting a garment by hand is a deeply intimate act, which perhaps explains why authors are attracted to its symbolic potential. Knitting also has an unassuming quality. The act evokes peace and domestic tranquility, and it is often employed to convey these sentiments. A knitter can become a vehicle for change, too, propelling a story forward through their handicraft. A character may weave intricate narrative webs, sometimes suggesting warmth or safety, and other times disguising the places where heartbreak, deceit, and evil may lie. If you look for them, you’ll find them—somebody in the corner, knitting a hat or a scarf, quite possibly something containing the depths of their affections or, just as probable, the names of the people they wish dead.
Books & Literatureala.org

Quick Picks for Reluctant Readers (#QP2022) Featured Review of Noelle: The Mean Girl by Ashley Woodfolk

Noelle is losing control of her life. First, she has a crush on her friend Tobyn. Next, her younger brother Pierre keeps getting beat up. Then when her father loses his job, she decides to work more hours at her grandparent’s Chinese restaurant, an obligation which interferes with school and practicing her cello for the upcoming showcase. Can Noelle figure out how to handle all of these changes without letting her temper get the best of her and lashing out at those who love her most?
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Day of the Animals (Severin)

Rating – 3.5/5. Williams Girdler was taken from us way too soon. He was only 30 years young when he perished in a helicopter accident but he was able to deliver 9 films to the world. When I was younger I watched Grizzly with my grandmother and really enjoyed it.
Sex CrimesMiddlebury Campus

A semester in (book) review

I began my semester off with a bizarre read. “Nothing to See Here” follows a nanny tasked with taking care of a U.S. senator’s two children. At first glance, the twins appear to be normal kids, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Bessie and Roland spontaneously combust when they’re upset, a rather inconvenient trait for the children of a well-known public servant.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Sacrificial (Review)

Director – Tony Schweikle (Spirit of the San Juans, Dobe and a Company of Heroes) Starring – Carter Burch (Fatal Attraction, Venom), Elisabeth Ferrara (Lethal Weapon, Verotika), and Mark Laursen (Evil Things, My Haunted House) Release Date – 2018. Rating – 2/5. I’ve been a huge fan of Wild Eye’s...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales from the Tree House (Hardcover)

By Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illustrator), Jay Cooper (Illustrator), Anoosha Syed (Illustrator), Lorena Alvarez (Illustrator), Christopher Mitten (Illustrator), Xavier Bonet (Illustrator) $13.99. On Our Shelves Now. (Kids Middle Grade) Other Books in Series. #1: The Last Kids on Earth (Hardcover): $13.99. #2: The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie...
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K. Recap: (S01E06) Tales From the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!

DISCLAIMER: This recap of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. episode “Tales From the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!” is riddled with spoilers. You’ve been warned. Proceed at your own peril. Welcome back, pitiful humans! We’re in the second half of the season now. “Tales From the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!” delves deeper into M.O.D.O.K. and Lou’s complex relationship. While Melissa is the apple of his eye, Lou is strange and unfamiliar to him.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Super 8 (4K UHD Review)

The year is 1979. 14-year old Joe Lamb (Joel Courtney) has just lost his mother to an accident at the local steel plant. His father Jack, the town’s deputy sheriff (Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights), blames Louis Dainard (Ron Eldard, Deep Impact) for his wife’s death. It seems the man showed up for work at the plant drunk, so Jack’s wife had to cover his shift. Fortunately, young Joe has a group of loyal friends to help get him through this tragedy. One of them, Charles (Riley Griffiths), is making a Super 8 zombie film, so he recruits Joe, Preston, Martin, and Cary to help in the effort. He’s asked a girl to join them too—Alice (Elle Fanning, Maleficent), who also happens to be Dainard’s daughter. But just as they’re filming late one night, a passing train derails in a high-speed collision. In the aftermath, the teens discover that the train was carrying thousands of strange metal cubes and some kind of creature, which quickly escapes. Almost instantly, the U.S. Air Force descends upon the crash site and upends in town, clearly looking for the creature, and Joe and his friends’ lives will never be the same.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Of Bird and Cage Review (PC)

Fiddle with musical instruments. Throw darts to score tequila shots. Use Quick Time Events to get away from enemies or to free oneself from a chair. Fire a weapon at bottles. Fistfight enemies in a dream sequence. Chase a bluebird. These are just a few of the things that players will have to do to push forward the story and music in Of Bird and Cage.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Something (2018)

A man and woman are struggling to adjust to life with their new baby. But their situation begins to unravel when they suspect a menacing stranger could be lurking, watching, even entering their home. REVIEW:. Called a combination of drama, horror, and mystery, “Something” is a 2018 release directed by...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Imaginaerum (2012)

A coma sends an old man into his childhood’s sinister fantasy world, where he must fight dementia and gain back his memories before it’s too late. Starring – Marianne Farley, Quinn Lord, Francis X. McCarthy. I’m going to get literary for just a second and quote one of my favorite...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Handmaid’s Tale Review: Vows (Season 4 Episode 6)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 6, “Vows,” gives viewers one of the most hopeful episodes so far. Following the events of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episdoe 5, “Chicago,” this episode is full of heartbreak, but ends up being a story of migration and ultimately hope. Most of this...