Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid had a masterful performance in the team's Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the East semifinals on Sunday. He scored 39 points on 57-percent shooting, while collecting nine rebounds. The last time Embiid scored 39 points on over 57-percent from the field was in the month of February. People can speculate all they want about how severe his knee injury is, but it certainly didn’t limit him yesterday, because he looked like one of the best players in the world and the typical Joel Embiid. The Sixers, the No. 1 seed in the East, shot 55-percent from the field and got to the line 35 times. Yet, they still lost. How? Because of Rayford Trae Young.