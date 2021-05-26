newsbreak-logo
Tom Cotton says calls to end racism are Chinese propaganda

By Oliver Willis
americanindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) claimed on Tuesday that advocating for dismantling systemic racism is propaganda in service to the Communist Party of China. On Tuesday afternoon, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote, "On the anniversary of George Floyd's murder, we reflect on the fact that dismantling systemic racism is also a national security priority. The fight for racial justice at home and abroad is foundational to our future & to how the world sees us."

americanindependent.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
