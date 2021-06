Hope Rugo, MD, continues to discuss key clinical trials affecting metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, including IMpassion131. Hope Rugo, MD: Both atezolizumab and pembrolizumab have accelerated approval from the FDA based on the data from the 2 trials we just discussed. When we try to decide which chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor we should use, we base the clinical trials on our decision-making process. First, all women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer should have testing for PD-L1 as soon as possible after their diagnosis. This testing can be done on any tumor sample that’s available. If it’s not feasible to obtain a metastatic tumor biopsy, send the archival sample from their early stage diagnosis.