Buchholz at the Class of 2021 commencement ceremony. A Washington administrator will be working with students from a different position this fall. The Washington Community School Board approved High School Principal Erik Buchholz’ transfer to middle school career and technical education instructor replacing Jenna Bates at their June 9th meeting. Superintendent Willie Stone says the search for a new principal is underway, with the application deadline approaching on June 21st. Stone comments on Buchholz’ career move, “We’re just excited for him to get to where he can impact students. Erik cares greatly about people and that’s probably his biggest strength is caring about people and trying to help them to get better. We’re excited to have him in that position and to be able to work with our middle school students.”