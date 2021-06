IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MARION COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. IN THE MATTER OF: A.E., a minor under the age of 18 years. Please take notice that a hearing regarding the Petition for Appointment of Guardian A.E., date of birth November 22, 2018, shall be held on July 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. before the Honorable Susan Riffle, Marion County Family Court, at the Marion County Courthouse located at 219 Adams Street, Fairmont, West Virginia. A copy of the Petition for Appointment of Guardian can be obtained from the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s Office.