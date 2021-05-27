Library will have summer reading program
NEW ULM — This year's summer reading program, "Tails and Tales," begins on Monday, June 14, and runs through Monday, August 16. The library hopes to reach the goal of 30,000 items checked-out in 10 weeks. Prize drawings will be held at the end of the summer for those who complete a bingo sheet, the downtown scavenger hunt, the online book review or all three. Craft and STEAM kits will be available every other week starting on June 14. Teens can fill-out a bingo sheet or participate in a citywide Q-R code scavenger hunt to be entered into drawings. Teen craft kits will be available every two weeks throughout the summer starting on June 14. Stop by the library to find out who the mascot is. The season will end with the last Concert in the Park for the summer on August 30 at 7 p.m. featuring the Teddy Bear Band. Follow the library on Facebook or pick-up a monthly calendar for the library's programming.