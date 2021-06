More than a dozen people attended a Hanska City Council meeting to discuss the Hanska Community Library at the Hanska Community Center Monday. Mayor Daniel Vee said the purpose of the meeting was not to close the library but to try to get more people to use it. In addition, Despite a nearly 50% decrease in library hours between 2019 and 2020, patrons checked out more than double the number of physical and electronic books and audiobooks, despite pandemic restrictions. Brown County provides more than 61% of the library annual budget.