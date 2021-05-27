Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Beautiful Memorial Day tradition in New Ulm

Journal
 13 days ago

What a beautiful and heartwarming tradition we have in New Ulm!. It is so refreshing to attend New Ulm’s Memorial Day observations, starting with the 9:00 parade up Minnesota Street. The basic elements of the parade are the same as they were years and years ago, with the presentation of the American flag, the veterans, the high school bands, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts all followed by the New Ulm Battery. The people have changed but the format remains the same. Then it is off to the cemetery where the countless, waving flags greet us as we enter, The grounds are extremely well tended and colorful flowers adorn so many of the grave sites. The traditional service features the presentation of the flag, the City Band, the Concord Singers, inspirational speakers, high school presenters, recognition of our veterans, taps, the release of the doves,and the huge booming of our battery cannons!

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Society
New Ulm, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Boy Bands#American Flag#The Girl Scouts#The New Ulm Battery#The Concord Singers#Flowers#Minnesota Street#Inspirational Speakers#Recognition#Hintz#Taps#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

April 2021 Hometown Hero: Nate Fliszar

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month’s hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he’ll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon. 860 AM KNUJ/FM 97-3 /SAM 107-3 and Hy-Vee would like to acknowledge those in your community, neighborhood, organization that give the most precious gift-time to worthwhile causes, helping those less fortunate, rescuing efforts in an emergency situation. We welcome nominations from a 10 county area. Get information at the service counter of your New Ulm Hy-Vee, knuj.net, or at the KNUJ/SAM 107-3 studios in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. Help us share the stories of Hometown Heroes throughout the KNUJ/SAM 107 listening area.
Southern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
New Ulm, MNJournal

What’s On Your Mind?

What’s the most important thing you learned in your time at Martin Luther College?. (Asked at the Martin Luther College commencement Saturday in New Ulm.
Brown County, MNJournal

SPOTS seeking new members

NEW ULM — The Brown County SPOTS organization is looking for new members. Every year, some members graduate and new members join. Currently, SPOTS has 15 members across Brown County, but the organization can always use more. SPOTS stands for Students Performing on Tough Situations. For over 22 years, Brown...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cub Scouting open house at Fairgrounds May 13

NEW ULM — Families are encouraged to come out on Thursday, May 13, and learn more about Scouting in New Ulm. An open house will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds to introduce parents and children to the opportunities Scouting presents.
New Ulm, MNMarshall Independent

Two from Minneota to be ordained transitional deacons

NEW ULM — Two Minneota natives are among three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, and Tanner Thooft, both of Minneota, along with Nathan...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Quilt Sampler gives Sewing Seeds an encore

NEW ULM — Sewing Seeds Quilt Company received a high honor by being chosen as one of 10 featured shops across the United States for the Spring/Summer 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, published by Better Homes and Gardens. This is second time the sewing shop, owned by Jackie Forst,...
Minnesota Statemnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

THIRTY-NINE YEARS AGO on May 15, Randy and I were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in my hometown of Vesta. The church sits about a half-mile north of the crop and dairy farm where I grew up. Since few people have a clue as to my hometown’s location, here are general directions: Go west of Mankato, west of New Ulm, west of Redwood Falls and follow Minnesota State Highway 19 half-way to Marshall. Vesta is a short distance from the first curve curving south.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Modified vehicle fair May 19

NEW ULM — The Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) vehicle fair is in the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Please do not arrive earlier as vehicles need time to safely get into their spots before the fun begins. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and mask/face coverings will be encouraged but not required. No food vendors will be present.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Weeds: Thoughts from the side of the road

I joke that I don’t get off the farm much. Church, and go to get supplies a couple times a year. Sugar and cooking oil. That might have been true for my grandparents 100 years ago. I get off the farm pretty much every day. That means going out our driveway and turning left or right onto US Highway 14. Sleepy Eye is right. Some days I go there multiple times. For a bolt. Or some eggs. Or to mail something. That’s one trip if I’m organized, three if I’m not.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Three seminarians to be ordained

NEW ULM — Three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, Nathan Hansen, and Tanner Thooft are currently studying at The Saint Paul Seminary in...
Brown County, MNJournal

HCHY Arts Council looking for new members

NEW ULM — Healthy Community Healthy Youths (HCHY) is looking to recruit students to a new Art Council this summer. Brown County students in 7th through 12th Grade are welcome to join the group. Students who are in 6th grade now, but will be in 7th grade in the fall are also welcome. Members of the Art Council will help design and paint different projects around the county, starting with the New Ulm Library’s book drop-off.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Youngsters visit Oak Hills

NEW ULM — Washington Learning Center students took a field trip to Oak Hills Tuesday for some fun activities and to sing for the residents. Teacher Eileen Bierk said the students typically come to Oak Hills once a month, but the pandemic limited interaction with Oak Hills residents. The students were able to play in the courtyard.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Suminagashi Paper Marbling Class

NEW ULM — Suminagashi or “floating ink” is an ancient paper marbling technique that involves using ink and a resist in a pan of water to create a sequence of rings that are transferred to paper. The resulting prints can then be used for book binding and art projects. Join us on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. for a Creative Bug tutorial about the process with instructor Jody Alexander. Then, get a chance to create your own marbled paper. This class is for ages 8 and above and will be held in the library’s meeting room. All materials will be provided. Masks and social distancing are required. You may work at the same table with a family member that you currently live with, but each family member must register separately. Space is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis. You may register for the program by going to www.newulmlibrary.org and opening the Library Events page on the left side of the screen. For more information or to register over the phone please call (507) 359-8331 ext. 182.
Sleepy Eye, MNJournal

District 84 OKs 2020 senior class trip

SLEEPY EYE — The Independent School District 84 Board of Education approved a 2022 senior class trip to Orlando, Fla., Wednesday. Action came on a motion by board member Joleen Dittbenner, seconded by Bryan Sellner. The trip planned for March 23-26 will include time shuttles to various places including a...
Hanska, MNknuj.net

Hanska library meeting draws interest

More than a dozen people attended a Hanska City Council meeting to discuss the Hanska Community Library at the Hanska Community Center Monday. Mayor Daniel Vee said the purpose of the meeting was not to close the library but to try to get more people to use it. In addition, Despite a nearly 50% decrease in library hours between 2019 and 2020, patrons checked out more than double the number of physical and electronic books and audiobooks, despite pandemic restrictions. Brown County provides more than 61% of the library annual budget.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.