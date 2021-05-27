Beautiful Memorial Day tradition in New Ulm
What a beautiful and heartwarming tradition we have in New Ulm!. It is so refreshing to attend New Ulm's Memorial Day observations, starting with the 9:00 parade up Minnesota Street. The basic elements of the parade are the same as they were years and years ago, with the presentation of the American flag, the veterans, the high school bands, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts all followed by the New Ulm Battery. The people have changed but the format remains the same. Then it is off to the cemetery where the countless, waving flags greet us as we enter, The grounds are extremely well tended and colorful flowers adorn so many of the grave sites. The traditional service features the presentation of the flag, the City Band, the Concord Singers, inspirational speakers, high school presenters, recognition of our veterans, taps, the release of the doves,and the huge booming of our battery cannons!