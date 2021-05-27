Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Public Company TechX Technologies Is Making Significant Acquisitions in the Crypto Industry

bitcoin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechX Technologies is a publicly traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TechX is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (TECX), Frankfurt Exchange (C0B1), and the OTC (TECXF). TechX Acquires Mobilum for $16 Million. TechX Technologies Inc. (CSE: TECX) (OTCMKTS: TECFX) (FRA: C0B1) is a public company making waves with its...

news.bitcoin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Canada#Technology Company#Digital Technologies#Financial Transactions#Financial Management#Frankfurt Exchange#C0b1#Tecxf#Techx Technologies Inc#Cse#Tecfx#Cryptobuddy#Alt Signals#Xport Digital Ltd#Fiat#M A#Defi#Techx Acquires Mobilum#Cryptocurrency Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') announces that it has acquired 34,804,718 common shares (the 'Acquired Shares') of Honey Badger Silver Inc. ('Honey Badger') under an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which Honey Badger acquired a 100% interest in Strategic's Groundhog and Hy Properties, each situated in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory, and Strategic's Plata property, situated in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, subject to Strategic retaining a 2% net smelter return royalty on all minerals, excluding silver, produced from these properties. The Acquires Shares were acquired at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, for total deemed consideration of $4,524,613.34.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Divisions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that it has reorganized its business and assets into two distinct corporate divisions: AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy. The Company believes that this new corporate structure will allow it to better focus on and present the entirety of its asset portfolio and to showcase the rapidly-expanding depth of its business, which remains squarely focussed on the extraction and production of resources and energy to power a greener economy and future.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Concordium aims to end the era of anonymity in crypto industry

Crypto and blockchain industries need to play by the rules to realize their full potential, Concordium CEO says. The anonymity of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies is a hot topic in the crypto space. While the transactions are open to track in a public blockchain, it is challenging to link a transaction with a real-life person in many use cases. As an identity-centric platform, Concordium takes a different direction by offering complete transparency.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Focus Graphite Inc. Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") announced today it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering') for total aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The closing of the Offering occurred in a final tranche of $177,200 (the "Final Tranche"). As part of the Final Tranche, the Company issued 1,476,666 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.12 per FT Share.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Begins Trading, Receives Start of Activities and Applies for Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSLV. The Company is also announcing that it has received its Peruvian Inicio de Actividades ('Start of Activities') permit, which provides authorization for the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at the wholly[1] owned Curibaya silver-gold project in southern Peru. With this authorization, the Company has finalized the permitting process with the MINEM, the Peruvian mining regulator.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TechX's Portfolio Company Catalyx Announces Listing of the CADX Stablecoin on the Bittrex Global Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or "the Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that its investment in CatalX CTS Ltd. ("Catalyx") is proving to be an early success as it officially listed its Canadian stablecoin, CADX on the Bittrex Global Exchange. Bittrex is one of the world's top 15 cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of liquidity.
Marketscharlottenews.net

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'LQAVF'. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.
Marketscharlottenews.net

Alpha Esports Tech Announces New OTC Market Trading Symbol: APETF

Alpha Esports Tech also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘ALPA' and on the FRA under the ticker ‘9HN'. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(OTC PINK:APETF)(FRA:9HN), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company focused on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce it has received a new Over The Counter (OTC) trading symbol APETF, following acceptance of Form 211 by the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Businesscharlottenews.net

EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.
Dayton, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

One of Dayton’s largest companies makes acquisition

A prominent Dayton-area software company is getting larger. Kettering-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co.,which provides automobile dealership software services, has acquired Florida-based Gubagoo, a provider of commerce and retail solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs. The move efforts customers to have a more fully online car-buying service, according to Reynolds and...
BusinessBusiness Wire

Dave, a Leading Banking App with 10 Million Customers, Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded Company via Merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

LOS ANGELES & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dave, the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Dave becoming a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol “DAVE,” with an expected pro forma, fully-diluted equity value of approximately $4 billion, assuming no redemptions.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2021

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2021. TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in May 2021, compared with 18 in the previous month and 12 in May 2020. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, one closed end fund and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2021 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and decreased 28% compared to May 2020. The total number of financings in May 2021 was 52, compared with 59 the previous month and 54 in May 2020.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing Of US$27.2 Million Private Placement

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW)(TSX-V:BCT) (the "Company" or "BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of (i) 4,370,343 common shares at a purchase price of US$5.26, (ii) 800,000 pre-funded common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of US$5.25 (exercisable at any time after the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.01 per common share) and (iii) 5,170,343 warrants to purchase up to 5,170,343 common shares, which resulted in gross proceeds to BriaCell of US$27.2 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement to further advance its research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Enters Into Arrangement Agreement To Transfer Investments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary Milgauss Investments Ltd. (" SpinCo"). In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will transfer the investments and certain securities held by it (the " Transferred Assets") in exchange for 1,007,729 common shares of SpinCo (the " Consideration Shares"). Subsequent to the transfer being completed, Ketamine One is expected to spin out the Consideration Shares (the " Spin-Out Shares") to the Company's shareholders.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Turntide Technologies Extends Its Smart Motor System To Transportation Sector With Acquisition Of Electric Vehicle Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and GATESHEAD, England, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turntide Technologies , ("Turntide"), the company responsible for the Platform for Sustainable Operations™, powered by its patented Smart Motor System™, today announced the launch of Turntide Transport, a new division of the company focused on modernizing intelligent motor systems throughout the commercial transportation industry.
Businessrubberworld.com

Goodyear completes acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Akron, OH – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has completed its acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, finalizing the merger agreement made public on February 22. The combination unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear and Cooper branded tires.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

China Keli Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,347,826 common shares at $0.23 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Certain insiders may participate in the Private Placement.
Economybeckersspine.com

9 acquisitions in the orthopedic device industry

Several big-money deals closed in the orthopedic device market in the first quarter and second quarters. Here are nine acquisitions since January that include Stryker, NuVasive, SeaSpine and more:. 1. NuVasive paid $150 million to acquire Simplify Medical, which has developed an artificial disc that is being evaluated for two-level...
ApparelValueWalk

These Are the Ten Biggest Companies in the Apparel Industry

The apparel industry is among the biggest and most important segments of any country. It is among the biggest employers and contributes significantly to a nation’s GDP. This industry includes the manufacturing and selling of finished clothing for all age groups. China is the biggest apparel market globally, followed by America. It is estimated that the global apparel market was worth more than $750 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach almost $1,200 billion by 2022. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the apparel industry.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott as Part of $2.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 13,581,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.