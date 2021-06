Yazoo has announced new 100% rPET bottles that are being rolled out in a bid to help reduce the need for virgin plastic material and further enhance recyclability. The bottles will be observed on the brand's 300ml and 400ml serving sizes, and is expected to save over 32-million kilograms of non-recycled plastic. The brand will also be moving the remainder of its products over to the new packaging next year, which also features peelable sleeves on the exterior for simplified recycling.