Three Rivers Festival to return this weekend

FAIRMONT — A year after hosting a scaled-down event amid COVID-19, the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival will be back May 27-29.

The festival’s entertainment coordinator, Clayton Koontz, said this year, the festival will be moving forward with a parade as well as the carnival. Thursday night will be karaoke and opening ceremonies.

“Friday, we have Black Dog Hollow that will be opening up for Rick K. and the All Nighters,” Koontz said.

Bear Hollow Wood Carvers will be in attendance. Saturday will be Kids Day where cartoon characters will be on stage around noon until 2 p.m.

“We have Josh Knotts who will be there performing all his magic,” Koontz said.

After that, there will be a strongman competition where two of the strongest men in the world will compete. Koontz said in two weeks, the men will be going to compete for the title of World’s Strongest Man.

Koontz said last year, the festival had to be scaled back with no parade and no carnival.

“We did have our entertainment and we did the whole social distancing and the masks and all that stuff,” Koontz said.

The festival was moved from the end of May to the first weekend of June last year. At that point, everything wasn’t shut down due to the pandemic.

“We’re really excited to be back. It’s about time. We’re looking forward to having the community out and having stuff for the kids to do on Kids Day and the carnival,” Koontz said.

Festival Board Member Jon Dodds said the entire event cannot be made possible without its volunteers, its executive board member and staff.

“Most donate their time and efforts toward this annual community event,” Dodds said.

Dodds said it felt really good to have the festival return at a larger scale this year.

“Last year’s modified festival was very successful given the circumstances. People enjoyed it from their cars and social distanced,” Dodds said.

This year, festival organizers worked with the Marion County Health Department to gain approval for the parade, the carnival, the live entertainment and all other aspects of the festival.

“We’ve reduced some of the commercial vendors to allow for some more distancing around the carnival area,” Dodds said.

People are encouraged to engage in ways that they are most comfortable with. Dodds said there’s lots of excitement that the festival will be able to move forward this year.

Dodds said a lot of time and planning goes into the festival. He said there’s so many individuals on the executive board, the board of directors, volunteers and staff where everybody plays different roles and organizes different things.

“It’s totally a team effort,” Dodds said.

Dodd said he’s most excited for the whole festival. He said he’s missed the community, seeing people, and the sense of normalcy.

“I think it’s going to be nice to just have the community event and be part of the community,” Dodds said.

Dodds said the festival is a family-oriented event and one anual favorite will be back this year — the pepperoni roll eating contest featuring competitive eater Joey Chestnut. There will also be educational children’s activities. Dodds said there will be great food and games as well as one of the largest fireworks shows of the year to close out the event on Saturday night.