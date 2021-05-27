Project SEARCH graduates first class of interns

MORGANTOWN — Three Marion County students were among a group of five graduates honored Wednesday by WVU Medicine.

Jazmine Baker, Abigail Carpenter, Akira Jones, Josh Tracey and Logan Price marched into the ceremony line and sat side by side as they were recognized for their accomplishments as graduates of Project SEARCH 2021.

Colleen Sybert, WVU Medicine assistant vice president of Human Resources and Project SEARCH executive sponsor said over the years different organizations and people unsuccessfully attempted to launch Project SEARCH in West Virginia.

“It took this amazing group of people to get things started and push things through to the finish line,” Sybert said.

There are currently 621 program sites in 47 states and 10 countries across the world that have a Project SEARCH program. Project SEARCH’s main goal is to secure competitive employment for people with disabilities.

Sybert said applications were submitted in late February 2020 and assessment day was scheduled for mid-March. Then, the pandemic hit West Virginia.

“Those of us who work here spent the early days of the pandemic solidifying a response to the crisis,” Sybert said.

Whitney Hatcher, WVU Medicine Volunteer Services and Friends Gift Shop manager and Project SEARCH business liaison, said it felt like it was only minutes ago that the interns arrived for their first day at the hospital.

“On September 8, 2020 our interns arrived here after a semester of virtual learning,” Hatcher said.

On the second day of the program, the interns took a tour of the hospital from top to bottom. Hatcher said many of the interns wondered how they would ever learn their way around the building.

“We watched you bloom and develop as you became certified in CPR and First Aid,” Hatcher said.

As the first two rotations began, Hatcher said the interns became more confident who they were and who they were going to be.

Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health, said he enjoyed getting to know the interns.

“We owe you, our interns, a real big thank you. Why would I say thank you to our Project SEARCH interns? You have been unwavering role models and ambassadors,” Wright said.

He said when talking about service, excellence and teamwork, the interns lived those values every single day.

“We take great pride in our mission to education future caregivers. We most often think about future caregivers as doctors or pharmacists or nurses, but then we look at the bigger picture,” Wright said.

Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said graduating from high school has been a bigger deal than usual given what students faced because of the pandemic.

“Not only did you graduate from high school but to step in and participate in an internship like this is absolutely amazing,” Burch said.

He said he did the math, and the interns logged 5,400 hours of time working at the hospital.

“You actually stepped up and used this time to put that time in,” Burch said.

Maleah King, Project SEARCH instructor, distributed a copy of the children’s book, “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Suess, to the interns. Each book has signatures and well wishes from different people the interns impacted in their time at the hospital.

“Today is your day. You’re off to great places, you’re off and away. You have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction at WVU Medicine that you may choose,” King said.

Intern Abigail Carpenter graduated from East Fairmont High and completed rotations in transport, nutrition services and worked in the Friends Gift Shop. She said it was good that she graduated on Wednesday. She said it was awesome working in the gift shop.

She said what she’ll miss most about leaving the program are the friends she made. She said she and the interns all got pretty close during their time at the hospital.

She said her dream is to work in neuroscience. She said it was good to see all her friends come together on Wednesday and celebrate their accomplishments.