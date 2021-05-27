Cancel
WVU alum's film 'The Place Just Right' wins indie festival award

By Times West Virginian
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Place Just Right, a post-pandemic feature film produced by a WVU journalism graduate, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Written and directed by Joe Murphy, the movie tells the story of a father and two young daughters who struggle to create a normal life at home and on the road after a virus outbreak leaves them isolated and unable to speak.

Murphy notes the strange timing of the film’s release a year into the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’ve been thinking about surviving a societal breakdown since I was a kid growing up in southwest Pennsylvania near where George Romero shot Night of the Living Dead,” he said. “We shot The Place Just Right over several years, and it just happened to be ready when the coronavirus arrived.”

Murphy plays the role of the father, and the rest of the cast is comprised of local actors, some with professional training and some new to acting.

The film mixes elements of a family drama and coming-of-age story while developing into a road trip as the broken family flees danger and tries to find shelter. Several young actors shine as children whipsawed by grief, interlopers and their own resilient exuberance.

The Place Just Right won the Stage32 Prize at the Next Big Thing Independent Filmmakers Festival and was an official selection at the New Filmmakers New York Film Festival. Murphy said he had planned a general theatrical release in Fall 2020, but those plans were disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak. With the release on Prime Video, the filmmaker hopes to reach a wide audience online for his timely feature.

Murphy’s communications career began in Morgantown, where he wrote for the Daily Athenaeum and was a student DJ and news reporter for WWVU-FM and an intern with WNPB-TV. Currently an environmental attorney in upstate New York, Murphy now combines his storytelling skills with his interest in law and public policy as an environmental advocate and part-time filmmaker. Another recent production of his, the mockumentary Earth Day 2030, was named Best Comedy Short at the Albany Film Festival.

More information and photos are available at www.theplacejustright.com.

