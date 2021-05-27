Library To Go Kicks Off Summer @ Smyrna Series, May 28

Hickory – Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?. The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from StarMed.