Catawba, NC

Library To Go Kicks Off Summer @ Smyrna Series, May 28

By FOCUS Newspaper
focusnewspaper.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton, NC – Are you looking for a fun, outdoor event that welcomes the entire family and offers an evening of entertainment and fellowship?. The Library to Go, the Catawba County Library’s mobile library, will be partnering with Smyrna Church for twice-monthly stopovers in the Town of Catawba. These Summer @ Smyrna visits will take place on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at 6770 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba, NC.

www.focusnewspaper.com
#Volunteers#Arts And Crafts#Outdoor Games#Road Games#Outdoor Movies#Free Games#The Library To Go#Smyrna Church#Summer Smyrna#Smyrna Gathering#Outdoor Event#Fun#Books#Read Aloud Sessions#Reading#Twice Monthly Stopovers#Kids#Book Discussions#Food#Check Out
