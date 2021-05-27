Cancel
Magnolia, AR

6 p.m. Thursday COVID-19 local report: Ouachita and Union counties have new cases

magnoliareporter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday. Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0 Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from last report...

www.magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateUS News and World Report

GOP County Judge Running for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly crowded primary. Wood became the fourth candidate to announce he's running in the GOP primary for the state's No. 2 constitutional...
Magnolia, ARCamden News

Governor fills seat on state Education Board

Beth Anne Rankin of Magnolia is the newest appointee to the nine-member state Board of Education. Rankin, 50, appointed to the position by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will fill the unexpired term of Brett Williamson of El Dorado who resigned last year. An organizational leadership consultant and teacher, Rankin previously served...
Arkansas Statemagnoliareporter.com

State Police promotes Lann to captain

Magnolia native Brad Lann has been promoted by the Arkansas State Police Commission to the rank of captain. The recommendation for promotion was presented to the commissioners for their consideration and action by Col. Bill Bryant, state police director. Lann, 37, of Faulkner County is a 15-year veteran of the...
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Walmart grants $2,500 toward city-county rescue truck

The Magnolia Fire Department and the Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility No. 83 have announced that the MFD received a $2,500 grant from Walmart. The grant will be used to purchase equipment for the new Magnolia Fire Department/Columbia County Rescue Truck.
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Magnolia School Board hears graduation plans

Magnolia High School graduation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Panther Arena. Magnolia School Board members decided Monday to lift the mask mandate for the event. Seating will be limited, but the event will be broadcast on PantherTV. In other board news:. -- Board approved to use ESSR...
Columbia County, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Pedals for Compassion will tour Columbia County on June 19

The third Pedals for Compassion bike ride to benefit Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter will be Saturday, June 19. This year’s event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Square Park, 117 N. Jefferson in Magnolia. Options for the ride include rides of 15, 35, 65 and 100 miles. Debra Martin,...
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Magnolia building permits total $1,030,167 through first four months

Scant building activity was reported by the City of Magnolia during March and April, according to building permits issued during those months. Building permits issued by the city during March 2021 totaled $38,600:. 2758 N. Dudney, Chad and Jamie Daniel, new barn, $36,600, March 18. 1323 E. Main, Wade’s Diner,...
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Magnolia, ARCamden News

Marijuana prescription causes some issues in probation violation case

Hearings at the 13th Judicial Court in Magnolia generally follow a routine that is not often changed; however, sometimes an unprecedented event occurs in the courtroom that causes head-scratching and page-flipping from the attorneys and the judge in the courtroom. Such was the case for Terrance Critton, who had a...
Columbia County, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Drilling in Sloan Creek Field

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one oil well drilling permit in Columbia County and received two workover reports last week. Betsy Production Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling LLC is the contractor for the Miller No. 1, 1,200 feet FNL and 2,500 feet FEL in Section 7-16S-18W in the Sloan Creek Field of Columbia County. The site is northeast of Arkansas 53, along County Road 443. Permit depth is to 6,700 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work was set to start on May 6.
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

SAU to provide concurrent enrollment classes to Comm. Central Academy

Under a recently-signed Memorandum of Understanding, Southern Arkansas University will provide concurrent enrollment classes to junior and senior students at Comm. Central Academy in Little Rock, SAU’s president, Dr. Trey Berry, has announced. Comm. Central is a homeschool academy that meets in the Central Little Rock area, serving students Kindergarten...