The Coast Guard presented members of Juneau’s Docks and Harbors with a citation for their response to the nuisance vessel Lumberman and several other spill responses. “You are commended for your outstanding performance of duties while overseeing and aiding the responses to multiple marine environmental threats from January 2020 through October 2020,” read the citation, presented at a City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting on May 24. “Most notably, your response to and subsequent stewardship of the derelict towing vessel Lumberman, a local nuisance vessel since 2017, was exceptional.”