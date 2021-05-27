Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hickory, NC

Meet The Ensemble Of Evita, Opening Thursday, 6/10, At HCT

By FOCUS Newspaper
focusnewspaper.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHickory – The role of the ensemble is a crucial one in musical theatre. Ensemble members play multiple roles that fill out the “world” of the show. It’s a big responsibility and the ensemble of Evita, opening Thursday, June 10 at the Hickory Community Theatre, is more than up to the task.

www.focusnewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
City
Hamlet, NC
Hickory, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Unc#Musical Theatre#High School Musical#Group Stage#Ensemble Of Evita#Lru#Catawba County Schools#Fiddler#Hickory Foundation Ymca#Hct#Argentine#Hickorytheatre Org#Mitchell Gold#Cleaner World#Paramount Automotive#Sunbelt Xpress#Magna Cum Laude#Ensemble Roles#Ensemble Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

New Actor Joins HCT For Production of Evita, Opens 6/10

Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of Evita features a newcomer from Statesville. The classic, Tony Award-winning musical begins performances on June 10 and runs through June 20. Jesse Ramirez of Statesville is making his HCT as Agustín Magaldi, the tango and milonga singer who brings young Eva...
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Skeleton Crew Opens This Thursday, May 13, At HCT

Hickory – It is 2008, the height of the Great Recession and the auto industry is devastated. While CEOs and corporate boards attempt to keep their companies afloat, workers down on the line in Detroit wonder how much longer they’ll be able to put food on the table. That’s the...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

County library offers Summer Learning program

NEWTON — If you’ve been anticipating the start of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library, the wait is almost over. Registration for the 10-week adventure opens on Monday, May 17. Summer Learning invites people of all ages to engage with books, ideas, and information while schools are out of...
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Symphony concert, theatre productions planned for this weekend

Western Piedmont Symphony to hold ‘Comeback Concert’. The Western Piedmont Symphony will return to symphonic music with a Comeback Concert on Saturday, May 15, live at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center and via livestream at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature Mozart’s Overture to “Così fan tutte,” Haydn’s Symphony No. 82,...
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Western Piedmont Symphony’s Comeback Concert, Sat., May 15

Hickory – The Western Piedmont Symphony will make a strong return to symphonic music with a Comeback Concert on May 15, 2021 live at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center and via livestream at 7:30 P.M. This concert will feature Mozart’s Overture to Così fan tutte, Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, “The Bear”, and Joseph Bologne’s Violin Concerto in C Major featuring violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

City Of Hickory’s Spring Into Summer Event, Thurs., May 27

Hickory – Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?. The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from StarMed.
Catawba, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Choral Society fundraiser a success

The 1st Annual Hickory Choral Society Golf Classic was certainly a success on April 26. What a great day at Catawba Country Club!. We had lofty goals when we started planning this event, but our sponsors and players blew through those goals and allowed us to surpass our wildest expectations. Thank you to: A Woman’s View, Aiken-Black Tire Co., Allegiant Managed Care, Ameriprise Financial, Backstreets Grill, Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Benefits Solutions, Boyd Insurance, Café Rule/Mas Amor/Vintage House, Catawba Women’s Center, Everett Chevrolet, Glaze Design, Harlee Packaging, Hops & Grapes, Jenkins Funeral Home, Russell L. Isenhour, CPA, Leather Miracles, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Oakwood Dental Arts, Pepsi, Piedmont Endocrinology, United Beverages, Vanguard and Valdese Weavers. We also thank our in-kind sponsors: Broome Insurance, Custom Design Group, Olde Tavern Restaurant, Pepsi, United Beverages and Wallace Printing Company and our Oratorio sponsors: Corning and Friends of HCS and Modern Nissan who sponsored a hole-in-one competition for a 2021 Nissan Rogue.