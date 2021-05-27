Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

NUEDC donates to career, tech center

Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM — The new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center received a $750,000 donation from New Ulm Economic Development Corporation, Wednesday. District 88 Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said the money will be used to cover the interior remodeling of the property at 208 N. Valley St. and 125 N. 3rd St. These buildings were formerly part of the Windings complex and need to be remodeled to house CTE classes. The remodeling is currently underway.

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
New Ulm, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community Education#Donation Money#School Education#Career Development#Nuedc#Cte Rrb Center#The New Ulm Partnership#The Cte Center#New Ulm High School#N Valley St#Construction Education#Workforce Development#Hands On Learning#Carpentry Work#Autobody Repair#Training#Welding#Students#Plumbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
New Ulm, MNnewulm.com

Now Taking Applications for Network New Ulm and Leadership 2.0

After having to pause NNU for 2020-21,we are now seeking applicants for the 2021-2022 class year. Please see brochure for list of dates and topics along with testimonials from the last graduating class. Testimonials:. Network New Ulm is an excellent opportunity to learn and grow a professional in our community....
New Ulm, MNJournal

School board works on strategic plan

NEW ULM — The District 88 school board and administration met for the second of two work sessions Thursday to develop a strategic action plan for the next three years. Last month, the board and administrators began with a review of the current strategic plan. The three goals of this plan are: increasing student achievement 3% each year as measured by Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) data; personalized learning for all; and building upon the confidence and support of the community.
Brown County, MNJournal

SPOTS seeking new members

NEW ULM — The Brown County SPOTS organization is looking for new members. Every year, some members graduate and new members join. Currently, SPOTS has 15 members across Brown County, but the organization can always use more. SPOTS stands for Students Performing on Tough Situations. For over 22 years, Brown...
Sleepy Eye, MNJournal

District 84 OKs 2020 senior class trip

SLEEPY EYE — The Independent School District 84 Board of Education approved a 2022 senior class trip to Orlando, Fla., Wednesday. Action came on a motion by board member Joleen Dittbenner, seconded by Bryan Sellner. The trip planned for March 23-26 will include time shuttles to various places including a...
New Ulm, MNJournal

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinics May 21, 22

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health hosts May 21 and 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. A Phizer vaccine clinic is set for Saturday May 22nd 2021...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.
New Ulm, MNJournal

New Ulm Lions Donate to Food Shelf

The Lions Club of New Ulm approved a donation of $1,000 to the New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf at their May 6 Board of Directors meeting. Pictured, from left, are Food Shelf Executive Director Lion Brad Kirk accepting the check from New Ulm Lions President Diann Warta and Lion Keith Richter.