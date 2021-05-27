Friendship Fairmont hits snag in moving to new location

This piece of artwork that formerly hang in the Friendship Fairmont hallway serves as a reminder for its participants as they work through recovery. TWV FILE PHOTO

FAIRMONT — Peer recovery center Friendship Fairmont’s planned move to new offices on Locust Avenue have hit a minor snag.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, Friendship Fairmont staff said a water problem in their yet to be disclosed location have delayed their move.

In March, the Marion County Commission was made aware of conflicts between those visiting the Day Report Center on the first floor of the courthouse annex, and those who participate in programs at the friendship room, which is on the fourth floor on the same building.

The commission decided Friendship Fairmont had to relocate and gave them the deadline of June 1.

“We just kind of had this laid down on us,” said Criquet Hamrick, program director at Friendship Fairmont. “There was an issue with the water in the building and things being ready for us to move in, so now we’re looking at a couple more weeks.”

Due to the delay, the County Commission has unofficially extended Friendship Fairmont’s stay in the Adams Street county building.

Before Tuesday, Friendship Fairmont had already closed its doors in anticipation of the move. Now its staff are uncertain if they can remain open or if they will have to shut their doors until the new location is ready to occupy.

“In the meantime we are unsure what this means for us being up and running,” Hamrick said. “We’re kind of running on barebones with everything packed but we can still supply support. Until we are told otherwise we’ll stay open.”

The address of the new location has still yet to be announced to the public.

In other business:

Coalition members received an update from Communities of Shalom regarding is upcoming “Building Bridges of Respect” celebration planned for late July.

“We’ll be celebrating diversity in the community, and inclusivity. Our theme is, ‘Marion Strong,’” said Kathy Islam, vice-chair of Communities of Shalom.

The event is set to take place at Wave Tech on July 24 and at Life United Methodist Church on July 25. The celebration on July 24 will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with resource tables, activities, music and food trucks.

On July 25, the program will continue resources, music, crafts and food trucks. Inside the church will “The Labyrinth,” a form of walking meditation and mindfulness exercise. There is also yoga and Zumba planned. The July 25 celebration will run 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If there is enough interest, July 22 and 23, Communities of Shalom will partner with WVU to offer diversity training those days.

For more information on the Building Bridges of Respect celebration, email Renee Verbanic at reneeverbanic@gmail.com.