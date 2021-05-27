Cancel
Emily Blunt Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Could Become a Trilogy

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Blunt has shared in a new interview that A Quite Place could possibly turn into a trilogy. Speaking to Collider, the actress confirmed that director and husband John Krasinski “has a whole arc of ideas that could work.” She continued, “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to [Part II] before he fully engaged his brain on a third one. But he has a couple of great ideas on it.” Blunt further reaffirmed that it was her idea to name the sequel Part II and that a trilogy franchise could be on the horizon. “Why not?” she responded to the question of A Quite Place being designed as a trilogy, adding, “I always said when we were approaching this one, I said you need to think of it not as a sequel but this is chapter two. This is just a continuation.”

Emily Blunt Takes a Lie Detector Test

Emily Blunt takes Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Does she prefer the British Office over the American version? Has her husband, John Krasinski, ever called her "Pam" by accident? Would she say the last name "Blunt" is better than "Krasinski?" Is she a part of her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci's, Tucci Gang?
Prodigious Filmdom 5: Emily Blunt Characters

Emily Blunt has come a long way since her breakthrough role in The Devil Wears Prada. She can be sassy, silly, and stalwart with a tenacity that’s unmatched by most of her fellow peers. This Friday (May 28th), you can see her return to the role of Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place Part II. So do keep reading as you will find my personal favorite performances that only she can play and take command of in distinctive, demonstrative ways. Her talents are inexhaustible and the proof is in each of these films.
A Quiet Place

How ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Filmmaker John Krasinski Prepared for a Potential Third Movie. In 2018, John Krasinski turned the industry on its head when his original genre movie A Quiet Place premiered to rapturous reviews from critics and audiences. $335 million later, Paramount…. Emily Blunt in John Krasinski’s...
Emily Blunt

CHICAGO – The horror genre gets a bad rap but in many ways, they’ve earned it. That’s not to say that every horror film is inherently bad, but at the smallest sign of financial/critical success, the studios will try to franchise it like it’s an IHOP. For example, let’s look at the cautionary tale known as the Saw franchise, which recently released a film that likely none of you saw.
Emily Blunt: My first kiss was horrible

Emily Blunt’s first kiss was a “horror show”, as she was left needing to "wipe [her] mouth" when the kiss was over. Emily Blunt’s first kiss was a “horror show”. The ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ star first locked lips with someone at her 13th birthday party, and has now confessed the kiss – which occurred with a boy named Ashley Clark – wasn’t the perfect movie moment she had hoped for.
John Krasinski praises wife Emily Blunt for bringing joy to A Quiet Place II set

John Krasinski has praised his wife Emily Blunt for being the "most talented actress" and for making the set of 'A Quiet Place Part II' a wonderful place to work. The husband and wife duo teamed up again for the horror sequel - which has been directed and written by Krasinski and stars him and his spouse - and he insists that Blunt made the entire shooting experience better for all the cast and crew, not just him.
A Quiet Place Part II Star Teases Third Film Could Be Happening

More than a year after originally slated to land in theaters, A Quiet Place Part II debuts later this week, with star Emily Blunt admitting that director John Krasinski has already toyed with some possibilities of what could be explored in a third film to potentially wrap up a trilogy. Given that the sequel currently sits at 92% positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and that its box office is tracking for one of the biggest weekend openings since the pandemic shut down theaters last year, things are looking promising that audiences will be interested in seeing the further adventures of this terrifying world. A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28th.
Emily Blunt Reveals The Story Of Her Cringy First Kiss

Emily Blunt recalls her “horrible” first kiss at her 13th birthday party. Blunt Explained That She Had Her First Kiss During A Game Of Spin The Bottle During Her 13th Birthday Bash. On her latest appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Blunt revealed that she had her first kiss during a...
Freed from lockdown alongside A Quiet Place Part II, harried mom Emily Blunt wins all the wine

The last time Emily Blunt was on Jimmy Kimmel Live was some 14 months ago, just before, as she put it on Wednesday’s return to the show, “the world shut down.” Reminiscing with Kimmel, the A Quiet Place Part II star also noted that, in retrospect, doing a sketch on that episode called “A Quiet Plane,” where she’s trapped in a tiny fuselage set with 30 people wetly shushing everyone, might not have been the best idea. (Kimmel joked that the British Blunt represented the birth of the English covid variant. Which she probably was not.)
A Quiet Place 2’s Full Production Budget Revealed

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A highly-anticipated sequel to the successful A Quiet Place, the second film has to live up to the standards that have been set. A Quiet Place 2 not only has big shoes to fill but it also has to be a major box office hit given how much the full production is and so far, it has not disappointed anyone who is expecting to see the film in a few days.
Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Have Completely Different Opinion About The Aliens In A Quiet Place Part 2

When A Quiet Place took the world by storm, John Krasinski dropped audiences into a world where creatures had invaded our planet and swiftly decimated the bulk of our civilization. Very little was revealed about the origins of the alien monsters. All we learned was that they were attracted by sound, and were very fast, consuming human victims the moment they made any noise. The upcoming sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, provides a little more backstory for the alien invasion, as we have seen in trailers that the movie shows flashback scenes to the Abbott family in their town the day of the invasion. But when CinemaBlend spoke with Krasinski and his wife/co-star Emily Blunt about the creatures, they had very different takes regarding their importance to the story at hand. Listen to their answers in the clip above.
John Krasinski worried if his marriage to Emily Blunt

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): American actor John Krasinski in a recent conversation opened up about one scene in particular from 'A Quiet Place Part II' and how he thought it could have cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor-director appeared...
John Krasinski Reveals the Origin of ‘A Quiet Place’s Monsters

One of the most compelling things about John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise is its ability to tell a complete story without expositional backstories. We’re thrown into a post-apocalyptic setting that’s become rampant with gruesome killing machines, but we never learn why or how. But Krasinski actually revealed the origin of his monsters on an episode of the Empire podcast. There’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.
A Quiet Place Part II Star Emily Blunt Describes Her First Kiss as a ‘Horror Show’

Actress Emily Blunt has described her first kiss as a “horror show”, because she was left needing to wipe her mouth when the kiss was over. Blunt shared that she was playing spin the bottle with friends when the bottle landed on Ashley, whom she said was a tall and handsome boy with a 90s “curtained” hairstyle that she and her friends found attractive. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Pirate-y Adventure Reveals Jesse Plemons As the Villain (Wach Video).