In June, Christie’s Paris will launch an auction dedicated to women artists; astonishingly, it will be the auction house’s first instance of doing so. Featuring a wide-ranging selection of contemporary art, old masters paintings, jewelry, prints and couture, the sale is dedicated to highlighting both well known names and artists that may have been passed over amidst the long arc of history. One of the best-known artists to be included in the auction is Louise Moillon, a French still life painter whose creations were purchased by King Charles I of England. Moillon’s canvas Nature morte aux raisins et pêches is the highest-valued item in the sale, and is estimated to sell for between 300,000 and 500,000 euros.