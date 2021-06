ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandoval County has replenished its business continuity grant program with $1 million in federal funding, according to a news release. The county received the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, and can only use it to reimburse costs of business interruption caused by required closures or reduced size of operations. Businesses are only eligible for the funds if those costs were not paid by insurance or by another governmental program, the release said.