Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Silky Soft Women's Briefs

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese soft women's briefs by Quebec-based Hernest Project are bound to deliver on functionality and aesthetics. The Betty Brief come in a total of five color options and one pattern, including Black, Sepia Rose, Indigo Blue, Copper Brown, Wet Weather, and the Nimbus Print. What makes this product special, aside from being carbon-neutral, is its fabric which is gentle on the skin and prevents bacterial growth, while keeping wearers dry and cool. Hernest Project utilizes Tencel for its product because it is highly performance-driven—two times more absorbent than cotton and softer than silk.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Briefs#Skin Color#Dry Weather#Brand Image#Black Rose#Black Sepia Rose#Indigo Blue#Wet Weather#The Nimbus Print#Tencel#Veronica Tank#Fabric#Cotton#Women#Wearers#Bacterial Growth#Image Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelathriftymom.com

Women’s Sport Sandals

EVA FOOTBED: The cushiony EVA yoga mat insole are soft and can absorb impact. The foot bed is textured to provide extra grip. ARCH SUPPORT: The arch support built into the sandal can help provide support to the foot while standing. It can also help control the foot and restrict excess pronation during the gait cycle.
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Women’s Ribbed Yoga Shorts – Premium Soft High Waist Rib

RIBBED FABRIC – Made from ultra Soft High Waist and stretchy rib-knit fabric, these bike shorts feature vertical ribbed lines for a slimming and fashionable look. ALL DAY COMFORT – The 4-way stretch allows freedom of movement with excellent recovery.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Minimalistic Office-Appropriate Apparel

Women's apparel brand Iris Setlakwe wants to help make the transition back to the office as seamless as possible with its office-appropriate styles. The brand believes it is always necessary to wear clothes in which the wearer feels most comfortable to help customers return to the office in the right frame of mind.
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts Buttery Soft Workout Sports

The best workout clothes are designed to make working out as comfortable as possible!. Fezodo High Waist I Ultra Soft I Super Stretchy 5” / 8” Workout Shorts are designed to fit like a second skin that is perfect for yoga or the gym!. · Non see-through, quick drying, moisture...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Waist-Supporting Smart Belts

This waist and back supporting belt is dubbed the BIND.CO is a smart belt that that automatically adjusts to fit the wearer's needs. Designed by industrial designer SangWoon Kim, the BIND.CO revolutionizes and reimagines the traditional waste support belt to better protect the lumbar spine. Ideal for heavy-weight lifters at...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Adventurous Luxury Timepieces

The Chronomaster Revival Safari from Swiss luxury watchmaking brand Zenith has an adventure-themed design based on the wild parts of nature. The luxury watch is made with protective, premium materials including micro-blasted titanium on the case and clasp. Alongside the main chronograph, the Chronomaster Revival Safari carries three additional time-telling functions: a 12-hour counter, a 30-minute counter, and a 1-minute counter. The watch also has an unobtrusive date window.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Ouray Sportswear NCAA Women’s Raider Soft Shell Jacket

Drawing inspiration from the natural surroundings of Colorado, we combine innovative fabrics, colors and styling, with incredible embroidery and printed graphics to create cool and unique looks. The Ouray Sportswear brand is designed and constructed to fit better, last longer, and perform at the highest levels.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Oversized Casual Midweight Zip-Up Hoodie

Esstive is an essential activewear with a collection of coveted sweatshirts and pants for women, that are great for active lifestyle, casual wear, or as a simple comfy base layer. The essence of our line comes from our passion and love for fashion focusing on quality, and ensuring the best fit and comfort.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Vitamin-Infused Cream Blushes

Tata Harper's new Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush products share the benefits of skincare with the color payoff of cosmetics, thanks to a formula that's made with a blend of seven oils to support regeneration, smoothing and neutralizing free radicals. Available in shades like Spicy, Lovely and Peachy, the skin-caring blush colors offer sheer, weightless coverage with a creamy formula made with minimal ingredients.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Sumptuous Silky Facial Oils

Okoko's LES 16 PRÉCIEUX™ is a silky facial oil that is powered by Bakuchiol, as well as other nourishing oils and botanical extracts. Bakuchiol is known as a performance-driven and natural alternative to retinol. The ingredient fights signs of aging and LES 16 PRÉCIEUX™'s formula is strengthened by white lupin that promotes a youthful complexion with its firming effects on the skin. In addition, the silky facial oil promises unparallel hydration with "an exquisite blend of organic argan, marula, prickly pear seed, seabuckthorn, and rosehip oil." In addition, the formula features coenzyme Q10 and potent CO2 extracts that are antioxidant-rich.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Butterfly Linen Easy Dress - Soft Blue

Pretty, abstract-butterfly print in fabulous turquoise-blue. This super easy pleat tunic dress is cut to skim the body to fit and flatter and is a constant best seller due to its clever cut and beautiful patterns. There are three-quarter length sleeves ending in our signature double cuff, which can be...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Themed Tropical Shirts

Outdoor apparel brand Columbia launched the Outer Rim Collection which offers Star Wars-themed Hawaiian-style shirts. The collection is made up of custom outdoor shirts called the Cantina Super Tamiamis which are available in men's, women's, and children's styles. The Outer Rim Collection is adorned with Star Wars patterns that feature iconic starships like the Millennium Falcon, the TIE Fighter, and the X-Wing alongside graphics of Darth Vader and Stormtroopers.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Pride-Themed Eyelash Extensions

Canadian beauty brand LASHGOD recently launched the limited-edition PROUD TO BE ME Eyelash Extensions in honor of Pride month. The strip lashes are available in eight stunning styles that sport Pride-themed colors like Purple Paradise, Lady Tangerine, and Turquoise Fantasy. The PROUD TO BE ME Eyelash Extensions are the perfect way to wear Pride loud and proud.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Restorative Body Care Collections

The Japanese-inspired cosmetics brand, boscia, launches its new Skin Nutrition Body Collection. Founded by the father-daughter duo Gen Inomata and Lan Belinky, the skincare brand combines botanical knowledge and science to rejuvenate and replenish the skin from head to toe. The cult-favorite skincare brand introduces three new products. The Papaya...
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Faherty’s Ultra-Soft Short-Sleeve Button-Up Is 38% Off

Faherty took its signature Knit Seasons Shirt, a relaxed long-sleeve button-up made with wildly soft organic cotton and cut the sleeves off. The result? The Short-Sleeve Knit Coast Shirt, a warm-weather version of the bestseller you can now snag at a pretty sweet discount. The soft 100% cotton knit short-sleeve...
MakeupTrendHunter.com

90s-Themed Summer Makeup Collections

About-face beauty unveils its fourth product launch for Summer 2021. Founded by Ashley Frangipane, also known as Halsey, the summer launch features 90s-themed nostalgia. The wistful collection highlights two of about-face's best-selling franchises, boasting bright summer colors and bold finishes. The collection drop includes a new addition from the Shadowstick...
Apparelmacys.com

Women's Lincoln Crossbody

Material: Polyvinyl chloride exterior, polyester interior. Measurements: Small sized bag; Crossbody - 8" W x 6.13" H x 2.38" D; Coin Purse - 4" W x 4" H x 1.25" D. Strap: 22"shoulder strap drop, quilted chain strap. Closure: Turn lock, zipper closure for coin pouch. Exterior details: Quilting all...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Comfy Fit Pocket Tank for $12.99 (was $44.99) 2 days only.

Order Here—-> Cute Comfy Fit Pocket Tank for $12.99 (was $44.99) 2 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Comfy Fit Pocket Tank for $12.99 (was $44.99) 2 days only. Product Description.