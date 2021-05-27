Silky Soft Women's Briefs

These soft women's briefs by Quebec-based Hernest Project are bound to deliver on functionality and aesthetics. The Betty Brief come in a total of five color options and one pattern, including Black, Sepia Rose, Indigo Blue, Copper Brown, Wet Weather, and the Nimbus Print. What makes this product special, aside from being carbon-neutral, is its fabric which is gentle on the skin and prevents bacterial growth, while keeping wearers dry and cool. Hernest Project utilizes Tencel for its product because it is highly performance-driven—two times more absorbent than cotton and softer than silk.