Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MORRIS COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dwight to 3 miles northwest of Council Grove Lake to 6 miles southeast of Wilsey, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Council Grove, Dwight, Dunlap and Council Grove Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov