Fatherhood is all set to premiere, a comedy-drama filled with struggles is the story of a new dad that has recently been a widower. The movie is produced by Marty Bowen, Kevin Hart and is distributed by Sony Pictures. The story goes around the unexpected passing of the wife leaving the man with doubts, fears, and heartache as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Fatherhood is inspired by the true story of author Matthew Logelin, who sadly lost his wife just within 24 hours of the birth of their first child. This will give his fan base something different than his usual fare. In the movie, a single father is struggling to learn how to parent his child without his wife. The loss of his wife had made his journey a bit tougher although the movie has comedic moments as well. Don’t miss it …Fatherhood will be a sure-shot movie for this fathers’ day.