Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER COLLINGSWORTH AND EAST CENTRAL DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Quail, or 15 miles northwest of Wellington, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wellington, Shamrock, Dodson, Lutie, Twitty, Dozier, Lela, Quail and Samnorwood.alerts.weather.gov